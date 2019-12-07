Jamie DeAdder was a volunteer USB runner and caroler. (Neil Corbett/THE NEWS)

Hundreds get a family portrait at annual event in Maple Ridge

Ninth annual Help Portrait offers donations a framed family photo

The ninth annual Help Portrait event was held on Saturday in Maple Ridge, offering family photos by donation for the Christmas season.

Organizer Brenda Garcia said there were 250 families who took part last year, and the event was on its way to a similar number on Saturday afternoon.

Some 60 volunteers made it happen, doing hair and makeup, entertaining kids with crafts, taking photos, editing the images on screen, and finally printing and framing the pictures.

Every family left Golden Ears United Church with a free framed portrait.

It is a global cause, held annually on the first Saturday in December in many countries around the world.

 

Volunteers process the photos on monitors before they are printed. (Neil Corbett/THE NEWS)

Kayla McCallum does makeup. (Neil Corbett/THE NEWS)

Lillian Ireland and Rob Dramer of the Well Worn Trail sing Christmas carols. (Neil Corbett/THE NEWS)

Tiphanie Fowles does hair. (Neil Corbett/THE NEWS)

