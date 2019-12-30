This is Operation Red Nose Ridge Meadows’ 12th year. (Contributed)

Hundreds home safely as busiest night of the year approaches for Operation Red Nose Ridge Meadows

To book a safe ride home call 604-515-NOSE

Only one more night to go but already hundreds of people have arrived home safely this holiday season thanks to the volunteers at Operation Red Nose Ridge Meadows.

New Years Eve is the last date for the designated driving service that provides a confidential ride home for motorists in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows who consume too much alcohol or otherwise don’t feel fit to drive after a night out. Teams of three volunteers meet up with the motorists and give them along with their vehicle a ride home.

This past weekend 78 rides were provided to 185 people. Over the weekend of Dec. 13 and 14, 79 rides were given to 271 people and on the weekend of Dec. 6 and 7, 74 rides were given to 223 people.

The service kicked off their 12th year in the community Nov. 29 and 30 by giving out 49 rides to 106 people.

READ MORE: Operation Red Nose Ridge Meadows kicks off with 49 rides

Donations for the service are encouraged, but not mandatory and go to KidSport Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows, an organization that provides financial sponsorship for local children who want to play sports, but who cannot afford to join.

More than $11,461 was raised by Operation Red Nose last year for the non-profit sports organization.

RELATED: Operation Red Nose Surrey-Langley could close for rest of season due to lack of volunteers

KidSport has been operating in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows since 2009, and over the past eight years has handed out more than $300,000 to help more than 1,500 children register in 32 sports.

To book a ride for New Years Eve on Dec. 31, go to operationrednose.com or call 604-515-NOSE.

If a business is planning a party, a corporate planning pack can be booked at Ridge-Meadows@operationrednose.com to make sure employees get home safely.

 

