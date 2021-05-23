Hundreds of free pumpkin plants still available for Maple Ridge contest

Whonnock Pumpkin Growing Contest taking place now

Pumpkin plants are ready for pickup for contest. (Special to The News)

Pumpkin plants are ready for pickup for contest. (Special to The News)

Free pumpkin plants are still available for the Whonnock Giant Pumpkin Growing Contest.

More than 400 pumpkin plants were available for pickup mid-May for the third annual competition.

So far 221 people have entered the contest and have picked up their free giant pumpkin.

READ MORE: Maple Ridge pumpkin growing contest is getting underway

Trevor Halliday took top spot last year Halliday with his 434. 6 pound pumpkin. He won the year before as well.

If you have not picked up your free pumpkin starter or know someone who would enjoy participating email whonnockgiantpumpkincontest@gmail.com, or watch for details on the local Facebook page.

READ MORE: Pumpkin weighing 197 kilograms takes first place in Maple Ridge contest

An “Outsiders” category has been added this year for anyone interested in entering the contest but lives outside the Whonnock area.

Have a story tip? Email: cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

maple ridge

Previous story
Plenty to do for Seniors Week in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Just Posted

Pumpkin plants are ready for pickup for contest. (Special to The News)
Hundreds of free pumpkin plants still available for Maple Ridge contest

Whonnock Pumpkin Growing Contest taking place now

Share your opinion via email, through our website or in a posted letter. (Heather Colpitts/Black Press Media)
LETTER: Young couple picked up the tab for Maple Ridge grandmother’s groceries

Letter writer wanted young woman and man to know how much their kindness is appreciated

SD42 has announced numerous moves for principals and vice principals next year. (The News files)
Principals and vice principals on the move in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

School District 42 announces numerous administrative moves for next school year

Seniors enjoyed an socially-distanced outdoor concert and dance party in the parking lot of the Pitt Meadows Seniors Activity Centre last year. (The News files)
Plenty to do for Seniors Week in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

A roving musician, photo contest, scavenger hunt, and more

Sweet Carolina, filmed in part in Maple Ridge, stars Tyler Hines and Lacey Chabert. (Hallmark Channel/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge pub backdrop for Hallmark film

28 productions filmed in Maple Ridge during the first quarter of 2021

Captain Angus Essenhigh , left, , Commodore Steve Moorhouse, second from left, accompany Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II , centre, on the flight deck, during a visit to HMS Queen Elizabeth at HM Naval Base, ahead of the ship’s maiden deployment, in Portsmouth, England, Saturday May 22, 2021. HMS Queen Elizabeth will be leading a 28-week deployment to the Far East that Prime Minister Boris Johnson has insisted is not confrontational towards China. (Steve Parsons/Pool Photo via AP)
VIDEO: Queen Elizabeth II visits carrier ahead of maiden deployment

Carrier will carry out visits to 40 countries including India, Japan, South Korea and Singapore

Phil Mickelson holds the Wanamaker Trophy after winning the final round at the PGA Championship golf tournament on the Ocean Course, Sunday, May 23, 2021, in Kiawah Island, S.C. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Ageless wonder: Mickelson, 50, becomes oldest golfer to win a major with PGA Championship title

Lefty makes history with two-shot victory over Brooks Koepka and Louis Oosthuizen

Trails around Mount Fromme remain closed on Sunday, May 23, 2021, after a bear attacked a man hiking there on Friday. (B.C. Conservation Officer Service)
North Shore mountain remains closed with bear who clawed at hiker still on the loose

Man was taken to hospital with minor injuries

Workers unload a shipment of the Moderna COVID‑19 vaccine at the FedEx hub at Pearson International Airport in Toronto on Thursday, May 20, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston
Canada’s 50 per cent vaccine milestone a psychological boost to keep going: experts

An increase in Canada’s vaccine supply pushed the national rollout from sluggish to supersonic

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

FILE – Fraser Health registered nurse Ramn Manan draws a dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine into a syringe at a walk-up vaccination clinic at Bear Creek Park, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, May 17, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
NACI recommends same vaccine for 2nd dose; more data on mixing in mRNA vaccines coming

There are few answers for Canadian who received AstraZeneca for their 1st dose

A family of bears was spotted roaming the Fleetwood neighbourhood Saturday. (Jason Ahn YouTube)
VIDEO: Mother bear, cubs take a walk around Surrey neighbourhood

Photos, videos circulate online of bears near 164 Avenue and 85 Street

On Saturday a group of protestors peacefully walked past an RCMP checkpoint at Caycuse. Several were later arrested. (Tristan Crosby/Submitted)
More than two dozen arrested in B.C. old-growth logging protests

Since enforcement began, 59 people arrested at various encampments

Russ Ball (left) and another team member work to extract an ancient turtle fossil from along the Puntledge River in January 2021. (Credit: Derek Larson)
84-million-year-old turtle fossil being studied at Royal B.C. Museum

Discovery made by fossil hunter in Courtenay in January

Most Read