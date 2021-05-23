Hundreds of free pumpkin plants still available for Maple Ridge contest

Free pumpkin plants are still available for the Whonnock Giant Pumpkin Growing Contest.
More than 400 pumpkin plants were available for pickup mid-May for the third annual competition.
So far 221 people have entered the contest and have picked up their free giant pumpkin.
Trevor Halliday took top spot last year Halliday with his 434. 6 pound pumpkin. He won the year before as well.
If you have not picked up your free pumpkin starter or know someone who would enjoy participating email whonnockgiantpumpkincontest@gmail.com, or watch for details on the local Facebook page.
An “Outsiders” category has been added this year for anyone interested in entering the contest but lives outside the Whonnock area.
Have a story tip? Email: cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com
