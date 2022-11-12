Hundreds of original works of art for sale at Maple Ridge show

Heron by watercolour artist Christopher Potter will be for sale at the Garibaldi Art Club’s annual Fall Show and Sale. (Garibaldi Art Club/Special to The News)

Watercolour artist Christopher Potter loves the challenge of capturing the outdoors – whether it be the play of light on water, a stormy sky, sun dappling through the forest canopy of the flash of a colourful bird.

A stark contrast to his surroundings growing up. Born in 1943, just outside London, England, during the Second World War, the artist said he spent his youth playing amid the devastation of bomb sites.

It was these images that gave Potter, an active member of the Garibaldi Art Club and also the Canadian Federation of Artists, an appreciation of the beauty of the British rural countryside, and a true appreciation of nature, which can be seen in his paintings that will be a part of the upcoming Garibaldi Art Club’s annual Fall Show and Sale.

Hundreds of pieces will be available for purchase at the non-juried show – featuring 41 local artists – in a variety of styles and subjects, painting in a variety of mediums including acrylic, watercolour, oil, pastel, alcohol ink, and more.

This year there will be a special feature wall featuring 10”x10” pieces that will be specially priced for the show at $150 each. Unframed and matted pieces will be available in addition to art cards.

A raffle will be taking place for two gift baskets at the close of the show on Sunday. The baskets will have a variety of items such as kitchen & food items, art cards, and gift cards. Raffle tickets are $2 each or three for $5.

A cash-only wine bar will be open for opening night.

READ ALSO: Red is the colour of the Garibaldi Art Club’s fall show and sale

ALSO: Scenic scapes featured at Maple Ridge art club’s juried show and sale

Refreshments will be available all weekend including coffee and tea.

There will also be special artist demonstrations. From 11-12:30 p.m. Isabel Gibson will be painting in acrylics and from 2-3:30 p.m. Simone Sullivan will also be doing a demonstration in acrylics. On Sunday, from 11-12:30 p.m. Lyn Thomas will be demonstrating pastels and from 2-3:30 p.m. Jac Prasad will be working in acrylics.

The opening reception takes place from 7-9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18. The art show continues 10-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 19-20.

Garibaldi Art Club’s annual Fall Show and Sale takes place at the Albion Community Hall, 24165 104 Avenue, in Maple Ridge.

For more information about the Garibaldi Art Club go to garibaldiartclub.com.

maple ridgePitt Meadows