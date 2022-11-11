Hundreds of Pitt Meadows residents attend the Remembrance Day ceremony

Locals of all ages gathered at the Spirit Square cenotaph to lay down poppies and wreaths as part of the Pitt Meadows Remembrance Day ceremony. (Brandon Tucker/The News) A member of the Pitt Meadows Fire & Rescue team laid down a poppy at the Spirit Square cenotaph with his daughter during the Remembrance Day ceremony. (Brandon Tucker/The News) Locals of all ages gathered at the Spirit Square cenotaph to lay down poppies and wreaths as part of the Pitt Meadows Remembrance Day ceremony. (Brandon Tucker/The News) Locals of all ages gathered at the Spirit Square cenotaph to lay down poppies and wreaths as part of the Pitt Meadows Remembrance Day ceremony. (Brandon Tucker/The News) Locals of all ages gathered at the Spirit Square cenotaph to lay down poppies and wreaths as part of the Pitt Meadows Remembrance Day ceremony. (Brandon Tucker/The News) Locals of all ages gathered at the Spirit Square cenotaph to lay down poppies and wreaths as part of the Pitt Meadows Remembrance Day ceremony. (Brandon Tucker/The News) Members of the Catholic Women’s League from St. Luke’s Roman Catholic Church in Maple Ridge gathered at the Spirit Square cenotaph in Pitt Meadows to lay down a wreath as part of the Remembrance Day ceremony. (Brandon Tucker/The News) A wreath shrine including photographs of three brothers who served in the Canadian army in the Second World War was laid down at the Spirit Square cenotaph during the Pitt Meadows Remembrance Day ceremony. (Brandon Tucker/The News) MLA Lisa Beare (left), 2022 Miss Pitt Meadows winner Victoria Woycheshen (centre-left), Mayor Nicole MacDonald (centre-right), and Councillor Mike Manion (right) were just some of the politicians and dignitaries in attendance at the Pitt Meadows Remembrance Day ceremony. Hudson Campbell (left) and Katie Sullivan (right) laid down a wreath from the school board at the Pitt Meadows Remembrance Day ceremony. (Brandon Tucker/The News) Dozens of veterans attended the Pitt Meadows Remembrance Day ceremony at Spirit Square. (Brandon Tucker/The News) Several members of the Ridge Meadows RCMP attended the Pitt Meadows Remembrance Day ceremony at Spirit Square. (Brandon Tucker/The News) Daryl Ransom laid down a wreath for his veteran grandfather Neil Yaskow at the Spirit Square cenotaph during the 2022 Pitt Meadows Remembrance Day ceremony. (Brandon Tucker/The News) Daryl Ransom laid down a wreath for his veteran grandfather Neil Yaskow at the Spirit Square cenotaph during the 2022 Pitt Meadows Remembrance Day ceremony. (Brandon Tucker/The News) Three members of the Pitt Meadows Fire & Rescue team salute a wreath at the Pitt Meadows Remembrance Day ceremony. (Brandon Tucker/The News) Dozens of members of the Pitt Meadows Fire & Rescue team attended the Pitt Meadows Remembrance Day ceremony. (Brandon Tucker/The News) Members of the 354 Invincible Royal Canadian Sea Cadets participated in the Pitt Meadows Remembrance Day ceremony at Spirit Square. (Brandon Tucker/The News) Members of the 354 Invincible Royal Canadian Sea Cadets participated in the Pitt Meadows Remembrance Day ceremony at Spirit Square. (Brandon Tucker/The News)

Spirit Square was filled with hundreds of spectators from Pitt Meadows and the surrounding communities on Friday, Nov. 11 to honour our country’s veterans in the Remembrance Day ceremony.

This event attracted people from all sorts of groups, including Girl Guides, Sea Cadets, Pitt Meadows Fire & Rescue, Ridge Meadows RCMP, Knights of Columbus, Pitt Meadows city council, Royal Canadian Legion, and others.

The ceremony started with a parade that led in from the Pitt Meadows Family Recreation Centre and culminated around the cenotaph in the heart of Spirit Square.

This was followed by a roll call, prayer, the reciting of the national anthem, a two-minute silence, various speeches, and the laying of the wreaths.

Some who chose to lay wreaths, such as Daryl Ransom and Sharon Ransom from Pitt Meadows, have a personal connection to veterans.

“My grandfather served in the army in World War II,” explained Daryl. “He passed away in 2015, so we come here every year to honour him.”

Daryl said that although his grandfather, Neil Yaskow, didn’t talk much about the war, he did hear stories about how Yaskow was shot not just once, but twice when serving in Europe. After returning from the war, injured but alive, Yaskow lived out the rest of his days in Maple Ridge.

Other participants laid wreaths on behalf of local organizations, such as recently elected school board trustee Hudson Campbell, who laid down a wreath from the school board.

“My grandfather was a member of the legion for decades, and my father grew up in the legion, but I don’t have the same connection to veterans as many of these other people here,” said Campbell.

The ceremony ended just before noon, with many people sticking around to lay their poppies on the cenotaph or simply admire the various photos of deceased veterans attached to many of the wreaths.

