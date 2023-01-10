Hundreds raised – so far – for Maple Ridge Search and Rescue team

Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue held their first of two tree chipping events over the weekend. (Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue/Special to The News)

Hundreds of Christmas trees were put through the chipper over the weekend, resulting in thousands being donated to Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue.

So far around 600 trees have been dropped off at the rescue agency’s headquarters along Jim Robson Way, by Planet Ice, raising more than $5,300 for the organization, said member Brent Boulet.

Money from the event will go towards necessary equipment and training.

For those who are a little more on the tardy side of getting rid of the Christmas decor there is one more weekend of tree chipping left.

The service is offered by donation and is the group’s main fundraiser of the year.

Those who are unable to bring their trees to the Search and Rescue office can have their trees picked up by the 1st Haney Venturer Scouts who are offering the pickup service for a minimum donation of $10 to be split between the two groups. They have two vehicles that will be available to pick up trees anywhere in Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows.

READ ALSO: Maple Ridge tree chipping event offers old trees new life

ALSO RELATED: Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue warns nature goers about relying on tech in the wilderness

Once a pickup is scheduled online, trees along with the cash donation can be left at the curb or by the front door by 8 a.m..

To schedule a pickup go to 1sthaneyscoutgroup.com.

Bartlett Tree Experts will be loaning their tree chipping equipment for the fundraiser.

Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue will be out chipping for the final weekend from 9-4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, and Sunday, Jan. 15 at 23598 Jim Robson Way in Maple Ridge.

