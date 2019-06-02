Participants in the five kilometre run take off from the start line at Fairview elementary Sunday morning. (Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS)

Hundreds take part in the annual Fund Run in Maple Ridge

Money raised goes to the Ridge Meadows Hospital Foundation

Hundreds of people took part in the annual Fund Run raising money for the Ridge Meadows Hospital Foundation Sunday morning.

About 300 people took part in the 16th annual event presented by Marv Jones Honda that featured a children’s run, a 5 kilometre and a 10 kilometre run.

All the runs took off from Fairview elementary school starting at 9 a.m.

Laura Butler, executive director of the hospital foundation, said the number of participants this year are about the same as last year.

In 2017 only 275 participants took part in the run that raised $41,000. A donor stepped up at the last minute giving the foundation $6,000 to make up for the shortfall.

Since 2004 the annual Fund Run has raised $450,000, said Ron Antalek, chair of the board of directors of the foundation.

Ridge Meadows Hospital Foundation was incorporated in 1985 and has raised more than $22 million that was put towards new healthcare equipment, education and research for Ridge Meadows Hospital as well as Baillie House residential care, Gardenview Pavilion, McKenney Creek Hospice, home and community health, health promotions and prevention, mental health and addiction services departments in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows.

In December of last year the foundation made a $250,000 donation to Foundry Ridge Meadows, part of a provincewide network that offers mental health care, primary health care, substance abuse services, and family counselling, all in one location, for youth between 12 to 24 years old.

Every year the hospital foundation hundreds of thousands of dollars for a hospital wish list.

This year the wish list totals $664,000.


