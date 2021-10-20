Hundreds turn out for third annual giant pumpkin contest in Maple Ridge

Pumpkins are lined up to be weighed. (Special to The News) Pumpkins are lined up to be weighed. (Special to The News) Pumpkins are lifted off a trailer onto a scale. (Shannon Pauls Photography/Special to The News) Pumpkins are lifted off a trailer onto a scale. (Shannon Pauls Photography/Special to The News) Hundreds turned out to the third annual Whonnock Giant Pumpkin Contest on Sunday. (Special to The News) Trevor Halliday was the winner for the third year in a row. (Shannon Pauls Photography/Special to The News) (Special to The News) (Shannon Pauls Photography/Special to The News) Cakes by Jada were a big hit at the Whonnock Giant Pumpkin Contest. (Special to The News) (Shannon Pauls Photography/Special to The News)

Dozens of pumpkins – big and small – were hauled to Whonnock Lake on Sunday for the third annual Giant Pumpkin Contest.

About two hundred people turned out in waves along the shore of the local lake to see the 37 pumpkins entered in the annual competition.

Trevor Halliday was the winner for the third year in a row with his 553.9 pound, (251 kilogram), pumpkin.

Fresh llama manure and garden soil went to the winner of the smallest pumpkin in the contest submitted by Julia Jay. It was so small that the weight did not even register on the scale.

Around two hundred people picked up pumpkin seedlings earlier this year in the hopes of growing the biggest one.

Frank Portilla came second with a 228.8 pound, (104 kg), gargantuan, and third place went to Shane Gehring for his mammoth pumpkin weighing in at 169.4 pounds, (77 kg).

Joe Fiehn took the outsider first place, a category created for people who live outside the Whonnock community, with his pumpkin that weighed 268.4 pounds, (122 kg).

“We strategically paced the pumpkins to allow for social distancing,” explained Pascale Shaw, who co-organized the event with Joanne Halliday.

This year, she said, they had a suggestion box and a door prize draw for a mason jar flower box. A second entry for the door prize was put in for individuals who made a donation towards next years event.

A total of $167 was donated.

“People had a lot of fun,” said Shaw.

Lori Bilings, whose pumpkin was attacked by both a cub and mother bear, won the survivor pumpkin.

“It was covered in bear claw marks,” Shaw noted.

Sandra Duncan Parente won the crowd favorite category with a pumpkin that resembled a person’s bum.

“There were a few glitches here and there, which we will learn from,” said Shaw.

“But, all in all, it was a fabulous day. After a little rest, planning will begin for the fourth annual Giant Pumpkin contest.”

maple ridge