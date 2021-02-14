I Love Downtown Maple Ridge promotion begins

The Downtown Maple Ridge BIA is running a promotion that starts on Valentine’s Day.

A Valentine’s Day promotion for downtown Maple Ridge is coming up.

The “I Love Downtown Maple Ridge” promotion starts on Sunday, Feb. 14, and encourages people to “shop their heart out.”

It’s easy to enter.

Shop at any business in downtown Maple Ridge from Feb. 14 until midnight on Feb. 28. Write your name and hone number on the back of your receipt. Drop that receipt in a ballot box located at any participating downtown business.

A full list of the businesses taking part can be found on the Downtown Maple Ridge Business Improvement Association website at www.downtownmapleridge.ca It is a long list that includes book stores, restaurants, barbers and more.

Prizes include gift baskets filled with donations from shops in the downtown.

Winners will be drawn on March 5.