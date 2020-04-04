‘I love you this much’: B.C. firefighters share drone video on two-metre physical distancing

The Chilliwack Firefighters Association has been doling out helpful, visual reminders about COVID-19

The Chilliwack Fire Department has been spreading helpful reminders to the community via social media in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The latest is in the form of a video they shot reminding people to maintain a physical distance of two metres.

Using the fire department’s drone camera, the video shows two firefighters standing the recommended distance apart from each other holding a white sign reading “I love you this much.”

The 40-second video was shot outside Hall No. 4 in Sardis where seven firefighters, spaced well apart, are seen in front of a truck.

“Chilliwack Professional Firefighters L2826 want to remind the public to maintain safe social distancing,” reads the message in the video.

It was shared on the Chilliwack Firefighters Association Local 2826 Facebook page on Thursday.

Other helpful bits of info have also been shared there.

“If one firefighter gets exposed, an entire shift is quarantined for 14 days,” reads a post on March 30.

And on March 24, they posted a photo of a member in full personal protective equipment (PPE) informing the public that they make look a lot different when responding to calls (see photo below).

“During COVID-19 pandemic you may see us responding to calls in enhanced Personal Protective Equipment. Not every call requires this level of protection, nor does it mean your neighbour has COVID-19 if you see us responding to their home. These extra precautions help us ensure that we can continue serve 24/7.”

