ICBC urging drivers and cyclists to be more safety-conscious

With more people out on the roads during summer to take advantage of the weather, the risk to cyclists increases, according to ICBC.

A social media post shared by the City of Pitt Meadows, stated that “six cyclists are injured every day in the summer. During the summer, ICBC is urging drivers and cyclists to take extra care on our roads. Whether you’re a driver or a cyclist, we all need to do our part to prevent crashes and avoid putting additional pressure on first responders and medical resources.”

In B.C., a total of 1,100 cyclists have been injured in 2020 alone. Of these, 790 were in the Lower Mainland. According to ICBC data, there have been 11 crashes involving cyclists in Maple Ridge and two in Pitt Meadows in 2020.

Last year, two of these crashes in Maple Ridge resulted in the death of the cyclists.

Since 2016, in Maple Ridge, the intersections of 207 St. & Lougheed Hwy., 228 St. & Dewdney Trunk Rd. and 228 St. & Lougheed Hwy. have seen four crashes each, followed by 222 St. & Haney Bypass & Lougheed Hwy., 222 St. & Selkirk Ave., Laity St. & Lougheed Hwy., have seen three crashes each.

In Pitt Meadows, the intersections of Airport Way & Harris Rd., Ford Rd. & Harris Rd. and Harris Rd. & Lougheed Hwy. & Turning Lane, have seen two crashes each since 2016.

RELATED: Cyclist, 23, struck and killed in Maple Ridge crash

ICBC lists a number of things that both drivers and cyclists can do to make sure everyone is safe. For drivers, the ICBC urges them not to be distracted when driving and to try and make eye contact with the cyclists when possible. The agency also asks drivers to yield right-of-way, signal in advance when crossing designated bike lanes, shoulder check for cyclists, maintain three seconds behind cyclists or at least one metre when passing and shoulder check when opening doors.

The agency also lists safety tips for cyclists such as ensuring cyclists wear a helmet and wear one that fits properly, following rules of the road, making use of bike lanes when available, doing shoulder checks frequently, wearing reflective gear or adding reflective gear to pedals or wheels, and being aware of parked cars.

Additional information on cycling safety can be found here on the ICBC website: https://icbc.com/road-safety/sharing/Pages/cycling-safety.aspx

READ MORE: Cyclist injured after collision with car on Lougheed Highway