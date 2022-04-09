Maple Ridge Public Library is looking for new immigrants to volunteer. (Maple Ridge Public Library/Special to The News)

Maple Ridge Public Library is looking for new immigrants to volunteer. (Maple Ridge Public Library/Special to The News)

Immigrants needed for library programs in Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows

Library Champions program sees new immigrants help each other

The Fraser Valley Regional Library is looking for library champions – immigrants who are willing to help other new immigrants.

The Library Champions Project is a three-month volunteer program for people who are new to Canada. The library champions are trained through four sessions to do outreach work for new immigrants.

This training focuses on building communication, presentation, and outreach skills, and understanding the range of programs, services, and resources provided by libraries and immigrant and community service agencies.

On average, each champion shares information with more than 50 other new immigrants. As of March 2022, more than 1,850 new immigrants have been trained as library champions, and they have reached out to more than 101,800 other new immigrants.

There is more information about the Library Champions project at newtobc.ca

Library champions must be a permanent resident, but not yet a Canadian citizen. They need to volunteer, enjoy libraries, be comfortable using technology to connect to new immigrants online, and be at least 19.

A new cycle starts in Maple Ridge/Pitt Meadows, and information is available from Branka at branka.vlasic@librarychampions.ca

Have a story tip? Email: editor@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Fraser Valley Regional Librarymaple ridgePitt Meadows

Previous story
Photographic fundraiser for Maple Ridge Museum

Just Posted

Police are on the scene of a shooting at a downtown Maple Ridge gym on Saturday evening. (Neil Corbett/The News)
Man dead in brazen shooting at downtown Maple Ridge gym Saturday afternoon

Mark Vosper is leaving the Chamber of Commerce for the BC SPCA. (Special to The News)
Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows chamber head leaving to follow passion for animal welfare

Maple Ridge Public Library is looking for new immigrants to volunteer. (Maple Ridge Public Library/Special to The News)
Immigrants needed for library programs in Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows

Pitt Lake attracts many people but is lacking in amenities, a letter writer argues. (Google maps)
LETTER: Pitt Lake’s lack of amenities questioned