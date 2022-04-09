Immigrants needed for library programs in Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows

Library Champions program sees new immigrants help each other

Maple Ridge Public Library is looking for new immigrants to volunteer. (Maple Ridge Public Library/Special to The News)

The Fraser Valley Regional Library is looking for library champions – immigrants who are willing to help other new immigrants.

The Library Champions Project is a three-month volunteer program for people who are new to Canada. The library champions are trained through four sessions to do outreach work for new immigrants.

This training focuses on building communication, presentation, and outreach skills, and understanding the range of programs, services, and resources provided by libraries and immigrant and community service agencies.

On average, each champion shares information with more than 50 other new immigrants. As of March 2022, more than 1,850 new immigrants have been trained as library champions, and they have reached out to more than 101,800 other new immigrants.

There is more information about the Library Champions project at newtobc.ca

Library champions must be a permanent resident, but not yet a Canadian citizen. They need to volunteer, enjoy libraries, be comfortable using technology to connect to new immigrants online, and be at least 19.

A new cycle starts in Maple Ridge/Pitt Meadows, and information is available from Branka at branka.vlasic@librarychampions.ca