Pictures: In bed

Bear sits in back of Albion pickup.

A bear took a seat in the back of a pickup truck in the Country Lane subdivision of Albion on Wednesday before strolling off.

 

Celebrating Indigenous peoples

‘The Michigan’ scorer joins Flames coaching staff

Mike Legg will be an assistant to Bayne Ryshak.

Looking Back: Our hard-fought for hospital

“Maple Ridge Hospital Association” committee created in 1947.

Marijuana seized from Maple Ridge dispensary: owner

Green Era owner questions timing of enforcement

Marijuana to be legal in Canada Oct. 17: Trudeau

Prime Minister made the announcement during question period in the House of Commons

Maple Ridge secondary alumni wins Governor General award

Jeff Chen, MRSS alumni receives the Governor General award at his SFU convocation.

Celebrating Indigenous peoples

Students at Meadowridge School held their inaugural Indigenous People’s Day on Wednesday

‘Grandma’ wins five medals at masters track championships

Karen Sieben grabs two gold and helps set record.

New Jersey forward Taylor Hall wins Hart Trophy as NHL MVP

Vancouver’s Sedin brothers share King Clancy Award for humanitarian efforts

50 new fires sparked in B.C. after lightning strikes across province

Similar conditions seen at the beginning of 2017 wildfire season

B.C. woman graduates high school at age 92

Nanaimo’s Joan Deebank the oldest high school graduate ever in B.C., as far as ministry can confirm

B.C. Appeal Court rules lottery winner must be paid back $600,000 loan

Enone Rosas won $4.1 million in a lottery in 2007 and loaned a portion to a friend

Chilliwack city councillor’s expenses the subject of FOI request by mayor

Discussion about council expenses leads to broader call for more transparency and accountability

VIDEO: Pedestrian struck and killed by train in downtown Abbotsford

Person hit at West Railway and Gladys Avenue late Tuesday night

