In Education: Lifting student spirits

This Monday marked the beginning of Maple Ridge secondary’s annual spirit week.

Each day, from Monday to Friday, has its own theme, selected by an online student poll. The student favorites were tacky tourist day, throwback day, twin day, meme day and colour day.

Monday saw the students at MRSS taking in the sights and sounds of their school adorned in Hawaiian shirts sunglasses and khaki shorts.

Tuesday was a blast from the past as students dressed up in their throwback outfits, bringing back denim and vibrant paisley patterns to the hallways of Maple Ridge secondary.

The next day, students will be seeing double for twins day.

Every day is twin day for Grade 12 twin sisters Brooke and Blythe Parry, but nevertheless, in a flashback to their childhood, they will be picking out a matching outfit to sport around school this Wednesday.

Thursday, the school will be overrun with students dressed up as their favorite memes. Many students will be dressing up in the iconic turtleneck, silver chain and fanny pack of the ’90s, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson.

The closing day of spirit week is marked by the battle of the grades. Each grade is given a colour to represent their year: Grade 8 students will be wearing yellow; Grade 9s are green; Grade 10s are blue; Grade 11s are red; and Grade 12s are black.

Students will participate in the games and activities that will take the place of regular classes. As a result, the entirety of Friday will be devoted to this celebration, which will hopefully be even better than last year’s.

The Battle of the Grades 2017 was a huge success, with students participating in events like the tricycle race, paint fight, tug of war, Twister, and human sized inflatable hamster ball races.

Students also took advantage of the slip and slide in the courtyard and the various other activities organized around the school.

Not only were students dressed up in their colours, but face-paint areas around the school made sure that students were fully decked out in support of their grade.

Food trucks pulled into the parking lot and students had the option of buying from Triple O’s as well as mini doughnut, smoothie and ice cream trucks.

The video posted online of the MRSS Battle of the Grades 2017 has over 4,000 views and comments from around the world. Jealous students from Georgia, Belgium and Switzerland among others, commented on Maple Ridge secondary’s spirit day celebration.

This year student council and leadership, as well as the MRSS, staff have all been working together to make this year’s spirit week even better than the last. The Battle of the Grades will still feature a tug-of-war and a paint fight, as well as many other surprise events and games to participate during the day.

As a Grade 12 student, I know that events such as spirit week are very important. School can be challenging at times, and having lighthearted activities such as these can really help to raise spirits as well as create a sense of belonging for students.

Senior events coordinator and MRSS student Layla Haslinger has devoted much of her spare time throughout high school organizing events such as this one.

When I asked her why she spends so much of her time planning activities for the school community around her she replied: “Events like spirit week give us something to look forward to as we continue to work hard towards the end of the year.”

Thanks to the help of students and staff like Layla, this year’s spirit week should be even better than last year.

Bronte Miner is a student at Maple Ridge secondary.