IN THE PAGES: Libraries offer online educational alternatives for kids

Maple Ridge librarian Sarah Jost suggests a few websites parents might want to check out this fall

A fun online contest aimed at engaging kids in math is being offered through Fraser Valley Regional Library branches. (Special to The News)

By Sarah Jost/Special to The News

As kids go back to school and the weather turns chilly, the library is here to help you fall back into your regular routines.

School looks a little different this year, with some learning happening online and some in class.

Whether you’re learning from home or at school, we have lots of tools to help you make the most of your year.

Check out Solaro, a fantastic new resource for school-aged children in Grades 3 to 12, developed by the creators of the ever popular Key Study Guides.

This new tool is available 24/7 through our website, is accessible from home, and is based on the B.C. school curriculum.

Through this resource you will find lesson overviews for math, science, English, and more.

You can also take practice tests and quizzes, create flashcards, and keep track of your quiz scores and progress.

All you need is your library card to create an account.

RECENT COLUMN: Welcoming people back inside the libraries

If you’re looking for a fun way for kids to learn and practise math, try our math in nature bingo contest.

This is a creative and easy way to get children of all ages to engage with math at home and outdoors with family and friends.

Head to our website to download and print off a bingo sheet.

The goal is to complete all items in a particular colour and shape, depending on what level you are challenging.

When you have completed all the items in your level, yell “MATH!” and fill out an online entry form to win a prize.

FVRL – Math in Nature Bingo Contest https://t.co/obrG4wDdRP

🤔 HOW to ENTER

1️⃣ Download our Math in Nature Bingo Card (hints included)

2️⃣ The goal is to complete all items in a particular level based on colour and shape.

3️⃣ Once complete yell MATH! and enter for weekly prizes! pic.twitter.com/bEvRcKDgvF — FVRL – Fraser Valley Regional Library (@ReadLearnPlay) September 25, 2020

You can also check out our virtual math cafe, a video series that demonstrates how math is a wonderful part of our everyday lives – in nature, art, food, and our homes. Head to fvrl.ca to participate.

The library also has lots of ways to encourage reading at home.

Check out TumbleBooks, a free online tool featuring thousands of children’s picture books, easy readers, chapter books and graphic novels.

These books are always available and accessible online, and are narrated so that kids can follow along, with line-by-line highlighting to make it easy. This is a great way to practice reading every day and to make it enjoyable for kids.

And, for older kids and teens, try TeenBookCloud.

Access thousands of books including classic literature, young adult novels, chapter books, plays and non-fiction in ebooks and streaming audiobooks. Much like TumbleBooks, these ebooks feature line-by-line highlighting and narration.

Reading and math are great, but sometimes you need to chill out with a movie or a show to unwind after a busy day.

OTHER LIBRARY NEWS: Pitt Meadows woman adding diversity to Little Free Libraries across B.C.

Check out Kanopy Kids, an online streaming service full of great content for children of all ages.

Here you’ll find awesome shows like Sesame Street, Franklin, and Arthur, and loads of movies for the whole family.

There’s lots of content for grownups too.

Kanopy features a huge selection of award-winning movies and a great selection of world cinema titles to enjoy from the comfort of your own home.

For more information about any FVRL programs and services, check out our website at www.fvrl.bc.ca or call your local library.

– Sarah Jost is a community librarian at the Maple Ridge Library

.

____________________________

• If there is more to this issue, please let us know about it. Email us at editor@mapleridgenews.com. We look forward to hearing from you. In the meantime, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

Fraser Valley Regional Librarymaple ridge