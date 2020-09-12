IN THE PAGES: Welcoming people back inside the libraries

While the doors have re-opened, and many services resumed, contactless pickup remains in place – too

By Afton Schindel/Special to The News

Your local library is open!

More than a month ago now, on Aug. 4, all Fraser Valley Regional Library staff were excited to welcome customers back into our buildings.

We are currently open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Mondays to Saturdays.

Once again, library users can browse the collection, return books, pick up and check out holds, speak with staff, and get help with reference questions, as well as access computers, wifi, printing, and photocopiers.

It is wonderful to see the space being used by people selecting reading material and DVDs, using computers, and picking out books to read with their children.

New procedures have been implemented to promote the health and safety of our customers, as well as staff.

Although many things may look a bit different, be assured you can count on a warm welcome from our friendly staff.

Here are some of the things we are doing to promote safety while visiting:

• Following provincial health guidelines as we reopen and expand services.

• Greeting customers as they enter the building to provide direction and answer questions.

• Obtaining verbal confirmation from customers, each time they visit the library, that they are not experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 and have not been exposed to someone who is.

• Providing navigational and physical distancing signage, as well as hand sanitizing stations.

• Limiting library capacity to make sure everyone can maintain safe physical distance.

• Offering access to computer stations with cleaning between every customer.

• Quarantining all returned materials for 72 hours.

• Staff will also be wearing masks and/or face shields and will be working behind Plexiglas.

To keep everyone safe, we encourage customers to wear a mask while inside the library; use hand sanitization stations, and stay home if you are experiencing cold or flu-like symptoms, or have had recent contact with someone who is ill.

If you wish to continue using FVRL Express, the contactless pickup service, it has been adapted – but it is still available to customers and is a great option for those who do not want to enter the building.

Give us a call from outside the library and we will bring your holds out to you. During opening hours, staff are also available by phone to help answer questions.

Don’t miss our virtual programs!

Programming such as Storytimes and Babytimes continue to take place online, and are a great way to introduce children to the love of books and language.

Be sure to check out our Facebook page or YouTube channel to tune in. New virtual programs are being added frequently.

Did you read all summer long?

The BC Summer Reading Club went online this year with downloadable and printable reading records.

Medals are now available for pick up at your local library. Even if you didn’t get a SRC reading record, but still read all summer, stop by to request a medal.

We have lots for everyone!

For more information about Fraser Valley Regional Library services, check out our website at www.fvrl.bc.ca or phone your local library.

–Afton Schindel is a community librarian at the Pitt Meadows Library

