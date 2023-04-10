Innovative Maple Ridge concert will combine ukulele, cello, and piano

Bowed, Plucked, Strummed, and Hammered, will feature the Bergmann Duo and guests

The Bergmann Duo, pianists Elizabeth and Marcel Bergmann, will be playing with special guests James Hill and Anne Janelle. (The ACT/Special to The News)

A ukulele virtuoso and a cellist will be joining the Bergmann Piano Duo for a concert in Maple Ridge.

James Hill who plays the ukulele and his wife, cellist Anne Janelle have collaborated with Elizabeth and Marcel Bergmann for a concert called Bowed, Plucked, Strummed, and Hammered, which will include classical, folk, and contemporary works, in addition to some original pieces that will add an interesting flavour to this unique combination of instruments.

Hill is a classically trained musician who was a member of the Langley Ukulele Ensemble for more than 10 years. After meeting J. Chalmers Doane, who created the ukulele instructional program Hill used to learn the instrument, they collaborated together to create the Ukulele in the Classroom program in 2008.

Now he has travelled throughout Canada, the United States, Europe, Japan, Singapore, and New Zealand – both performing and holding workshops along the way.

Anne Janelle, earned a master’s degree in the cello from the University of Ottawa and has performed with top artists like Kanye West, Bruce Cockburn, and Holly Cole, and is often heard backing up other artists like on the William Hawkins tribute album, Dancing Alone: Songs of William Hawkins.

Husband and wife duo have been collaborating and touring together since 2006.

READ ALSO: The ACT Arts Centre receives thousands in provincial funding for pandemic recovery

ALSO: Maple Ridge signs three-year deal for operation of The ACT

The Bergmann’s have been performing together for more than two decades and have travelled across Canada, Europe and the United States. They have made several recordings for the CBC in addition to several stations in Germany and for National Public Radio. Their most recent recording is called American Stories on the ARS label in Germany.

Bowed, Plucked, Strummed, and Hammered, will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, April 13, in the Studio Theatre at the ACT Arts Centre in Maple Ridge, 11944 Haney Place.

Tickets are $27.50 plus fees. The concert is expected to be 60 minutes long with no intermission.

To purchase tickets or for more information call 604-476-2787 or go to theactmapleridge.org/bergmann-piano-duo.

maple ridgePitt Meadows