Input wanted for new public art upgrades at Hammond Community Centre

The artists have been chosen and now the public is being asked to to add their input into the public art upgrades that will be adorning the Hammond Community Centre.

An online engagement session is coming up where residents will have to opportunity to directly “inspire the artists” as they develop their art proposal that will beautify the walls on outside of the building.

“We need your help to inspire the artists with Hammond’s spirit, story and history,” read a City of Maple Ridge posting for the engagement session.

The art project is expected to highlight the heritage value and character-defining elements of the building, as described in the Hammond Area Plan, according to the city website. It is also hoping to build a greater sense of place using the exterior metal shingles and tiles approved for the building.

Visual artists Mary-Ann Liu and Paul Slipper, who specialize in monumental sculpture and kinetic works, have been chosen for the project.

In 2000, Liu created and sculpted The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Ottawa. She also created the dragon lantern streetlights in Vancouver and Chicago Chinatowns.

Both have collaborated many times in the past and have permanent public artwork featured throughout the Lower Mainland, including the baseball installation at Hammond Stadium, called Play Ball.

The Hammond Community Centre Renovation project was approved by council as part of the Parks, Recreation and Culture Infrastructure enhancements for the community and will provide exterior and interior upgrades to the centre, costing the city about $2.5 million.

According to the city, renovations are being done to the 1970’s hall, including the lobby, washrooms and building envelope. Also included will be new entry landscaping, along with new support buildings for the sports fields and outdoor pool. The existing sport court is going to be resurfaced and food truck infrastructure is going to be added.

Construction is expected to begin in the spring of this year.

The public art engagement session takes place from 4:30-6 p.m. on Jan. 14 on the video conferencing program Zoom.

To participate either click the link on the City of Maple Ridge website at the start of the session or call 778-907-2071 and enter meeting ID: 910 6739 0510 and passcode: 754003. Permission to enter the call will be given a few minutes before start time.

For more information about the project call 604-467-7415 or email submissions@mapleridge.ca.

cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com



A conceptual drawing of the Hammond Community Centre. (City of Maple Ridge/Special to The News)