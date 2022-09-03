Interactive games part of PNE 2022

During the final days of the fair, local politicians and other residents take in the festivities

Pitt Meadows Councillor Tracy Miyashita (left), along with Burnaby Mayor Mike Hurley and Belcarra Mayor Jamie Ross, competed in the toilet toss at Metro Vancouver’s Together We Make our Region Strong – Showcase during the 2022 PNE Fair. (PNE’s Craig Hodge/Special to The News)

The annual PNE Fair, British Columbia’s longest running and largest ticketed event, has been attracting hundreds each day from around the Lower Mainland, including many from Pitt Meadows and Maple Ridge.

The PNE, which started Aug. 20, runs until Monday, Sept. 5, is now in its 112th year of operation.

The end-of-summer tradition features returning favourites that fairgoers have enjoyed for generations and introduces a new roster of diverse entertainment offerings that the whole family is sure to enjoy, said president and CEO Shelley Frost.

“We are so happy to be able to present an entertainment program which truly signals the return of the annual fair as we knew it prior to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Frost said. “This will be a year of incredible celebration.”

This year’s fair has included the return of the Summer Night Concerts series. Headlined by internationally acclaimed musicians and performers, the 2022 lineup is also comprised of custom designed programming created specifically for the PNE Fair.

One key change from previous years will be the continuation of daily attendance capacity limits, with date-specific tickets for fair entrance, Playland ride passes, and daily concerts.

Guests may still be able to purchase at the gate, if tickets are still available, but the PNE is encouraging advance ticket purchases to avoid disappointment.

Additional highlights include the magnificent aerial manoeuvres of the Stars of the Peking Acrobats, a stunning visual and performing arts showcase presented by the Canoe Cultures Society, and a milestone celebration for an iconic PNE staple: the 45th anniversary of the SuperDogs.

Fairgoers can enjoy live performances and interactive games during their visit to the exhibit, 11am-11pm daily in Festival Park.

