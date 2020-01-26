Intergenerational Garden in Maple Ridge set to close if funding not found

More than 136 kilograms of food have been donated to the Friends In Need Food Bank from the Grow A Row program at the Intergenerational Garden. (THE NEWS-files)

A Maple Ridge garden that brings together the young and the old is at risk of closing in March if funding can’t be found.

The Intergenerational Garden, at the corner of Edge Street and 121st Avenue, is a teaching garden where local seniors teach school-aged children how to garden and how to grow their own food.

The garden was constructed in 2012 by the Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Katzie Seniors Network, after receiving a $24,750 grant from New Horizons for Seniors, with cooperation from the school district and the City of Maple Ridge.

In the spring of 2013, students from Eric Langton elementary planted petunias, peppers, carrots, kale, lettuce, beans and strawberries.

READ MORE: Seniors garden with Eric Langton kindergartners

However, the garden’s main funder since 2012, TD Friends of the Environment Foundation, was unable to support the garden this year due to a drop in contributions to their environmental funds, said Heather Treleaven, coordinator of the Seniors Network.

“We were kind of shocked,” said Treleaven, about the grant money that they would typically receive in October or November.

“But I guess donations are down and they have lots of great projects to choose from,” Treleaven said, adding that they won’t have enough money to reopen if they don’t find further funding by March.

Now Treleaven is looking for interim funding to keep the garden program running through to the end of the school year while they search for sustainable funding for the garden’s future.

Treleaven said the annual budget is around $13,000.

“At this time, we are working hard to secure close to $7,000,” she said.

“These funds will allow us to purchase the necessary liability insurance, rent the portable toilet and pay our part-time coordinator until the end of June,” Treleaven explained.

RELATED: Planting a sea of red and white

Every year, Treleaven said, more than 400 elementary school students and around 15 to 20 senior volunteers participate in the garden.

“These intergenerational interactions are a huge benefit to both ends of the age spectrum and are one aspect of a healthy community,” she said.

Marissa MacDonald, French immersion kindergarten teacher at Eric Langton, said her class had the opportunity to visit the garden last year and “were so enriched by the experience”.

MacDonald said that the lessons were engaging and relevant to what her students were learning in class and at the end of the year they were able to harvest the vegetables and make a class salad.

“They were incredibly proud that they’d grown what they were eating,” she said.

Treleaven said that in addition to growing nutritious, local food for many people, the garden is a neighbourhood gathering point and much needed green space.

She attributed to the garden’s success to the part-time position of the garden coordinator, whom, she said, is critical to the success of the program.

“We believe this position is why our program has thrived while many other school gardens struggle,” she said.

Treleaven also noted there are five gardening beds dedicated to growing food for the Friends In Need Food Bank where, over the past two years, they have donated more than 136 kilograms of food.

READ MORE: Additional growing beds for Maple Ridge Intergenerational Garden

Applications have already been made out to a number of organizations for funding, said Treleaven, but, she said, they have had no luck yet.

cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com



Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter