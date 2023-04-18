International memorial walk stops in Maple Ridge to honour family of Korean War veteran

Guy Black will be venturing to South Korea for anniversary of a famous 1951 battle

Guy Black (left) and Taeyung Lee, head of the Korean War Veterans Association, gathered at the Gapyeong memorial in Derek Doubleday Arboretum in Langley on April 14 to start Black’s 600 km memorial walk. (Matthew Claxton/Black Press Media)

More than 70 years after Canadian soldiers helped fight back a division of the Chinese People’s Volunteer Army in one of the more brutal and bloody battles of the Korean War, a B.C. man is now enduring a long, international walk to honour those who served in this conflict.

Guy Black, a Coquitlam resident, began his walk on April 14 from the Gapyeong memorial stone in Langley’s Derek Doubleday Arboretum, passing through much of the Lower Mainland on his way to the Vancouver International Airport.

But before arriving at the airport, Black stopped off in Maple Ridge for a private ceremony to honour the sister of one of the Canadian soldiers who died serving in Korea.

“To me, in my heart, it’s the most important part of this trip,” said Black.

Black, along with Maple Ridge-Mission MLA Bob D’Eith, Maple Ridge councillor Korleen Carreras, Michael Chang from the Korean Veterans Association, Ted Hawthorne of the British Columbia Regiment, and others, gathered at the Maple Ridge home of Elizabeth MacHardy on April 15.

“It is a privilege to attend this intimate ceremony to commemorate the 70th Anniversary of the Korean War and the start of Guy Black’s memorial walk,” said MLA D’Eith.

MacHardy’s brother, William Strachan, served in the Royal Canadian Regiment during the Korean War, where he was killed in action on May 30, 1951, on Kakhul-Bong Hill.

Strachan, who was only 21 years old, was buried in the United Nations Memorial Cemetery in Busan, and received the Canadian Volunteer Service Medal for Korea, the Canadian Korea Medal, and the United Nations Service Medal.

“In June, I will visit the United Nations Memorial Cemetery and place a poppy wreath on his grave along with letters written by his two sisters to their brother and some family photos given to me in Maple Ridge,” said Black.

At the April 15 ceremony, MLA D’Eith presented several certificates of gratitude on behalf of the province.

“I wish Guy Black and his team a safe journey on their memorial walk,” said D’Eith.

After the intimate service at MacHardy’s, Black and his team continued on their journey to the airport.

From there, he flew to Incheon, South Korea, before walking to Gapyeong County and the site of the battle where Canadian forces fought against a Chinese military force more than 70 years ago. He will arrive in time to commemorate the start of the battle.

As a military historian, Black said he is undertaking this walk, as he did for a previous walk in 2021 from Tofino to Langley, to bring attention to the history of Canadian soldiers in the Korean War.

Between April 22-25, 1951, a small group of Canadian, Australian, and New Zealand troops, backed up by a unit of American tanks, held off a full division of the Chinese People’s Volunteer Army that was marching towards Seoul, capital of modern South Korea.

The battalion of Canadians and their allies faced seven-to-one odds and held back the attack for several crucial days, preventing the encirclement of a larger group of U.S. forces, and blunting the North Korean drive towards Seoul.

The Canadian forces, part of the Princess Patricia’s Canadian Light Infantry, spent much of the battle surrounded on Hill 677.

Black is walking with his wife, stepson, and a friend, who are all taking turns walking with him, but he’ll be covering every mile.

The march will finish on the anniversary of the battle at the hill where the Canadians fought.

maple ridgeMilitaryVeterans

MLA Bob D’Eith (centre-left) and Guy Black (centre-right) were some of the people who attended the April 15 private ceremony at Elizabeth MacHardy’s (centre) home to honour her brother William Strachan, who served in the Korean War. (Bob D’Eith/Special to The News)