The Ridge Meadows RCMP celebrate International Women’s Day. (Contributed)

International Women’s Day celebrated in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

International Women’s Day takes place annually on Mar. 8

Women are being celebrated all over the world today, including Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows.

International Women’s Day takes place annually on Mar. 8 and highlights the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women.

This years theme is: An equal world is an enabled world.

Maple Ridge firefighters honoured women in their profession with a post on Facebook saying, “Today we celebrate our sisters working across the province making a difference in the communities where they serve.”

The Ridge Meadows RCMP tweeted out a photo of their team saying, “You inspire us! You lift us up! And you are all beautiful!

Not just this Sunday, but every day.”

The first International Women’s Day gathering took place in 1911 in Austria, Denmark, Germany and Switzerland.

According to the International Women’s Day website, more than one million women and men attended rallies campaigning for women’s rights to work, vote, be trained, to hold public office and to end discrimination.

However, with all the advancements of women’s equality in society, “women are still not paid equally to that of their male counterparts, women still are not present in equal numbers in business or politics, and globally women’s education, health and the violence against them is worse than that of men.”

“We can actively choose to challenge stereotypes, fight bias, broaden perceptions, improve situations and celebrate women’s achievements.

Collectively, each one of us can help create a gender equal world,” reads the IWD website.

 

Most Read