It’s On With The Snow for students at Maple Ridge school

Students at Golden Ears Elementary dressed in toques, ear muffs, and scarves to perform in their annual holiday concert – On With The Snow.

Around 308 primary students, from 13 divisions, were split into two groups and performed in two concerts on Wednesday, Dec. 14 and Thursday, Dec. 15.

The students from kindergarten to Grade 3 performed around eight songs for their parents and family who packed the gym for the musical.

The older classes Grades 4 to 7 perform in the spring

The kindergarten group sand Wintertime is Here and Marshmellow World, Grades 1 and 1/2 performed It’s Snowtime, Grade 2 did Brrrrr! (the Shiver Song) and Warm Spot In My Heart, Grades 3 and 2/3 did Shovellin’ and Snow Buddies and, the grand finale was the song Sleigh Bells – performed by almost the whole group of students.

Directors of the concert were Jennifer Hansen, Amanda Russell, and Devika Chudy.

Principal Laura Brandon explained that the students do a musical around this time every year.

“I thought it was an amazing musical. The students and staff worked extremely hard polishing and putting it together,” she said.

The intermediate students, who put together their own concert in the spring, worked as the behind the scenes tech crew for this show.

“They did an amazing job,” said Brandon.

Grade 2 students: Georgina Barretto, Olivia Brubacher, and Jordyn Cyr, sing Snow Buddies. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)

Students perform during the finale act of the show. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)