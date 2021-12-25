(From A Christmas Story by Jack Emberly/Special to The News)

Jack Emberly narrates a made-in-B.C. Christmas story

Longtime News columnist relates a tale by Geoff Clayton

Jack Emberly, a longtime writer with the Maple Ridge News who is well known for his regular “Along the Fraser” columns, offered this video narrative of a uniquely British Columbian Christmas tale.

As with all of Emberly’s stories, it’s got a strong streak of local interest, as it features Geoff Clayton, who was the past president of the Alouette River Management Society.

A retired teacher and environmentalist, Emberly narrates the story of the Dauntless II pulling 70 sections of logs from the Broughton Archipelago to Howe Sound, with Clayton as the marine engineer on board, on a snowy Christmas Eve. As you might expect, they run into trouble.

With that introduction, we’ll let Jack tell the story. Enjoy.

