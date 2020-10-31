Jack O’lantern fun in the fields

Please consider sharing your favour pumpkin patch or carving photos

One-and-a-half-year-old Josephine Jordan and sister Amelia, four, search for the perfect pumpkin beneath Golden Ears Mountain in Maple Ridges Laity Pumpkin Patch on Oct. 26. During a tour of the field, Amelia (above) tried to carry a large pumpkin. (Malin Jordan/Black Press Media)

Even though Halloween festivities are looking very different this year, many are still taking a socially distanced visit to the pumpkin patch.

This is were we ask for your participation.

Do you have pictures of a visit to the local pumpkin patch, or maybe a picture of creative minds labouring away and carving a pumpkin.

Or, possibly even better than that, you may have a picture of your carved pumpkin all aglow.

If you’re a Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows resident, please share your best jack o’lantern photo with us.

We’d love to see it, and moreover, we’d love to share those images.

Just email editor@mapleridgenews.com, and please include the subject/s name/s, if appropriate, or if its a carved pumpkin, please give first and last names, and ages (if kids) of the creators.

From our family at The News to your family, Happy Halloween!

