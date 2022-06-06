Jam for Ukraine in Maple Ridge

Fundraiser for Ukrainian children taking place at the Haney Public House

A fundraiser to help Ukrainian children is taking place in Maple Ridge on Sunday, June 12.

Jammers for Ukraine, will be taking place from 1-6 p.m. at the Haney Public House and will feature the host band with musicians Richard Crooks, Bill Poirier, Wes Lawrie, and Keith Henderson.

Event hostess will be Kelli Evans.

Burger and beer tickets will be going for $20. For those who want to jam there is a minimum donation of $10.

Donations are also being accepted by etransfer at bambalaina@gmail.com or at the jam itself.

There is going to be a 50/50 and a raffle.

All money will be doing directly to a children’s hospital in one of the hardest hit cities in Ukraine.

Jamming starts at 1 p.m. at Haney Public House at 22222 Lougheed Hwy. in Maple Ridge.

