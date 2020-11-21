JIBC needs donations for educational resources to benefit Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows campuses

Asking the public to think of them on Giving Tuesday

Firefighters train at the Justice Institute of B.C.’s Maple Ridge campus. (Special to The News)

The Justice Institute of B.C. is hoping those making donations on Giving Tuesday will think of them.

On Dec. 1 the JIBC is asking the public to help them raise $20,000 for specialized digital resources that support learning and teaching at the institute.

“The JIBC library is very much the heart of JIBC, providing vital resources and assistance to students, faculty and staff, wherever they are located,” said Tracy Campbell, director of the JIBC office of development and executive director of The JIBC Foundation.

“In recognition of the library’s vital role, The JIBC Foundation is pleased to match the first $10,000 in donations, helping to double the impact of donor gifts to this year’s Giving Tuesday campaign,” she said.

Giving Tuesday falls on the heels of Black Friday and Cyber Monday and is supposed to be an international day of generosity that inspires people to give back.

The campaign aims to enhance the library’s digital resources as demand continues to grow. Last year more than 30,000 articles and ebooks were downloaded by JIBC students and faculty.

“Digital resources have become increasingly important for student learning and teaching,” said April Haddad, JIBC’s director of library services.

“This year, we have seen a further increase in demand as many classes moved online due to the pandemic. By enhancing digital resources such as ebooks, students will have better access to the information they need to be successful,” explained Haddad.

Students attend the Justice Institute for specialized education and training to enter a wide range of justice and public safety careers.

The library has an extensive collection of materials on subjects including: conflict resolution; corrections; criminology; emergency management; emergency medicine; fire; Indigenous peoples; policing; and search and rescue.

For more than 25 years, The JIBC Foundation has supported education, training, student learning, and applied research in the form of awards and bursaries, highly specialized training equipment and technology, and funding for innovative new initiatives.

Justice Institute of British Columbia is Canada’s leading public safety educator. The JIBC offers internationally recognized education that leads to certificates, diplomas, bachelor’s degrees and graduate certificates, and continuing education for work and career-related learning and development. The institute also offers customized contract training to government agencies and private organizations worldwide.

It is a public, post-secondary institute with six campuses – New Westminster, Chilliwack, Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows, Kelowna and Victoria.

For more information and to make a donation, visit the Giving Tuesday campaign at jibc.ca.



