Juno nominee kicking off The ACT’s fall season in Maple Ridge

Jill Barber is inspired by the French music of the 1960’s

Jill Barber will be at The ACT Arts Centre in Maple Ridge on Oct. 30. (The ACT/Special to The News)

Three time Juno-nominated singer-songwriter Jill Barber will be kicking off the fall season at The ACT in Maple Ridge.

Barber’s songs span the gamut from folk to vocal jazz to pop – in both English and French.

She is inspired by French pop music of the 1960’s and has earned numerous awards including the Sirius XM Jazz Artist of the Year and the East Coast Music Award for Album of the Year.

Her 2018 album Metaphora featured her number one hit song Girl’s Gotta Do and her jazz album Chances was certified Gold with more than 40,000 copies sold in Canada.

Barber’s music has also been featured in film and TV like Orange Is The New Black, The L Word, and Heartland. And her track Never Quit Loving You was featured in a global advertising campaign for Chrysler.

She has headlined in iconic venues like Toronto’s Massey Hall, Roy Thompson Hall, Ottawa’s National Arts Centre, Vancouver’s Vogue Theatre, and Tokyo’s Blue Note and Cotton Club.

Barber recently returned from performing in Dubai after representing Canadian arts and culture at Expo 2020 Dubai.

Jill Barber will be taking to the stage at 8 p.m. on Oct. 30 at The ACT Arts Centre, 11944 Haney Place.

The Fall ACT Presents season that runs through December, will present all 15 events in a half-capacity theatre. There is room for only 242 in the 486-seat Mainstage Theatre. Safety protocols will be in place including the requirement of a B.C. Vaccine Card for all guests.

Currently all seats are bookable in pairs. To order three or more seats together email info@mract.org or call 604-476-2787.

To book tickets for this event go to theactmapleridge.org/jill-barber.

