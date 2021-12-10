Kanaka Creek Elementary students make over 700 candy bags for donation

Students from Kanaka Creek Elementary have put together candy bags to bring some holiday cheer.

Each year, students from the Maple Ridge school donate some of their Halloween candy. This project, headed by Debby and Paul Moran’s class, is in its 10th year.

“It is just such a great way to give back to the community and has students working together for the benefit of others,” said Debby.

Each year, students from K to 7 decorate candy bags with holiday drawings and messages and the entire school is involved in this activity.

This year, the group of students made 700 candy bags, up by a 100 from last year’s candy bags.

“People gave them candy for Halloween out of the goodness of their hearts and now they are reciprocating,” Debby said.

In the past 10 years, donations have been made to six senior centres, the Maple Ridge Drug and Alcohol Treatment Centre, and the Friends in Need Food Bank.

“It is just one of many ways Kanaka Creek Elementary gives back to the community,” said Debby proudly.