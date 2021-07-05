The Kwantlen and Katzie First Nation were at the Kwantlen Cultural Centre on Monday, July 5, 2021 to help organize supplies for those affected by the Lytton wildfire. (Cecelia Reekie/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Katzie, Kwantlen First Nations organize supplies for Lytton wildfire victims

The groups were at the Kwantlen Cultural Centre on Monday

The Kwantlen and Katzie First Nations were hard at work Monday morning organizing supplies for those affected by the Lytton wildfire.

The Katzie First Nation started a collection of donations for the victims of the wildfire after it tore through the small village on Wednesday.

Today, the groups were at Kwantlen Cultural Centre unloading items from two 50-foot trailers.

“We got two huge trucks to unload,” said Cecelia Reekie, a member of the Haisla Nation and former Langley school trustee.

Volunteers will organize the donations and then have them delivered to families in Lytton.

