Kelowna kangaroo farm to reopen later this month

Kangaroo Creek Farm is opening for the season on April 29

A popular Kelowna attraction is set to open later this month in time for the warmer season.

Kangaroo Creek Farm on Old Vernon Road is gearing up to welcome guests back on April 29. Owner Caroline MacPherson said they wanted to help staff settle in before the guests come.

MacPherson said the staff have received training not just for COVID-19 protocols but for farm operations as well.

“We just wanted the staff to settle in and get their bearings before the main crowd shows up on May 1,” she said.

She added that based on last year’s visitor count, they’re hopeful they’ll get a good number of people coming through.

“The only reason our numbers were down was because we didn’t open until the very last day of May (in 2020),” MacPherson said.

“But month to month when we compared how many visitors we got compared to the year before, it was about the same.”

The fact that it’s an outdoor venue, MacPherson said people felt it was a good way to enjoy being outside while still being able to have social interactions safely as the space is big enough to accommodate physical distancing.

“You can get outside, enjoy the sunshine and see some animals,” she said.

“We just ask that people stay six feet apart from others and for you to stay in your bubble.”

For this year, the community can expect COVID-19 protocols at the farm and the addition of a dog therapy park.

“It’s not really a dog park in the way people might expect where you take your dogs to the park. This is a space that’s already populated with dogs,” she said.

MacPherson said the therapy dog park’s goal is to provide an additional space for visitors with young children so they can also have the experience of interacting and playing with animals at Kangaroo Creek Farm.

You can find more information on the farm on their Facebook page or at kangaroocreekfarm.com.

