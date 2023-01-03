Kids and teens reached for humour off Fraser Valley Regional Library shelves in 2022

Dav Pilkey’s Dog Man, Mothering Heights was the top pick for kids, and Jurassic World was the top pick for moviegoers at the Fraser Valley Regional Library in 2022. (FVRL images)

Humour and adventure were big hits with the kids in the Fraser Valley in 2022, at least for those who hit up the library stacks for their favourite books.

The Fraser Valley Regional Library (FVRL) has released a few lists showing what the top borrowing items were over the last year, and when it comes to kids, they are reaching for trusted series like Dav Pilkey’s Dog Man, Jeff Kinney’s Diary of a Wimpy Kid and various Baby-sitters Club titles.

The top read was Pilkey’s Mothering Heights, while Kinney’s Diper överlöde was number two on the list. The next three spots went to Baby-sitters Club books.

A picture book ended up in the most popular list, too. The Pigeon Will Ride the Roller Coaster is a new title by Mo Willems. Like all the other books on the list, it’s in high demand so those wishing to borrow will have to sign in online to place a hold on the books they’d like to read.

Also on the list was Volume 3 of Heartstopper, a graphic novel about teenage love by Alice Oseman, and Demon in the Wood, a graphic novel by Leigh Bardugo.

Novels were big with readers, too. Titles teens were reaching for in 2022 include The Final Gambit and The Hawthorne Legacy, both by Jennifer Barnes.

Top movie choices

And anyone who has visited the library recently will know that it’s not just about books. FVRL has a growing collection of the newest movies on DVD. The top five borrowed movies in 2022 were Jurassic World, The Lost City, Dune, Elvis and Uncharted, which all were released in 2022.

There are shorter rentals for the newer films, as the demand is high. Other top titles in 2022 were No Time to Die, Downton Abbey, Sing 2, Where the Crawdads Sing, The Batman (2022), Fantastic Beasts, Encanto, Spider-Man, The Bad Guys, The Northman and Everything Everywhere All at Once.

For the full lists and to place a hold on a book, movie or other item, visit fvrl.ca.

📢Dav Pilkey's Dog Man series tops our list of 2022's most borrowed books for kids and teens! Dog Man is always a hit with FVRL kids – and there are so many titles in the series to enjoy! Check out all the top kid's/YA books of 2022: https://t.co/Ywn5CQpRMs pic.twitter.com/hlEpHLt9Hz — FVRL – Fraser Valley Regional Library (@ReadLearnPlay) December 30, 2022

