Dav Pilkey’s Dog Man, Mothering Heights was the top pick for kids, and Jurassic World was the top pick for moviegoers at the Fraser Valley Regional Library in 2022. (FVRL images)

Dav Pilkey’s Dog Man, Mothering Heights was the top pick for kids, and Jurassic World was the top pick for moviegoers at the Fraser Valley Regional Library in 2022. (FVRL images)

Kids and teens reached for humour off Fraser Valley Regional Library shelves in 2022

Dog Man, Wimpy Kid, Baby-sitters Club series all top picks for young Fraser Valley readers

Humour and adventure were big hits with the kids in the Fraser Valley in 2022, at least for those who hit up the library stacks for their favourite books.

The Fraser Valley Regional Library (FVRL) has released a few lists showing what the top borrowing items were over the last year, and when it comes to kids, they are reaching for trusted series like Dav Pilkey’s Dog Man, Jeff Kinney’s Diary of a Wimpy Kid and various Baby-sitters Club titles.

The top read was Pilkey’s Mothering Heights, while Kinney’s Diper överlöde was number two on the list. The next three spots went to Baby-sitters Club books.

A picture book ended up in the most popular list, too. The Pigeon Will Ride the Roller Coaster is a new title by Mo Willems. Like all the other books on the list, it’s in high demand so those wishing to borrow will have to sign in online to place a hold on the books they’d like to read.

Also on the list was Volume 3 of Heartstopper, a graphic novel about teenage love by Alice Oseman, and Demon in the Wood, a graphic novel by Leigh Bardugo.

Novels were big with readers, too. Titles teens were reaching for in 2022 include The Final Gambit and The Hawthorne Legacy, both by Jennifer Barnes.

Top movie choices

And anyone who has visited the library recently will know that it’s not just about books. FVRL has a growing collection of the newest movies on DVD. The top five borrowed movies in 2022 were Jurassic World, The Lost City, Dune, Elvis and Uncharted, which all were released in 2022.

There are shorter rentals for the newer films, as the demand is high. Other top titles in 2022 were No Time to Die, Downton Abbey, Sing 2, Where the Crawdads Sing, The Batman (2022), Fantastic Beasts, Encanto, Spider-Man, The Bad Guys, The Northman and Everything Everywhere All at Once.

For the full lists and to place a hold on a book, movie or other item, visit fvrl.ca.

READ MORE: Disc golf kits fly into Fraser Valley Regional Library

BooksFraser Valley Regional LibraryLiteratureNew Year's

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Students give art to hang in Maple Ridge mayor’s office
Next story
Maple Ridge’s Ukrainian community gathers for Christmas

Just Posted

(BC Assessment/Special to The News)
Property assessments rise in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Finley Ludeman in the lead during the final of the 3000m race at the Canada Winter Games Trials in Richmond on Dec. 18. (Racers/Special to The News)
Ridge Meadows Racers compete for spot on Team BC

Ridge Meadows RCMP are on the scene of a shooting in Maple Ridge. (Black Press files)
Shooting in Maple Ridge early Tuesday morning

The How Curious exhibit at the Maple Ridge Museum, which premiered in September, was one of the seven new temporary exhibits unveiled in 2022. (Maple Ridge Museum/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge Museum puts out call for 2023 members