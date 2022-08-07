Kids unlock their inner artist at Heritage Thursdays

During a past Heritage Thursday, kids poured paint and played abstract art games. There’s one more session this summer. (Keagan Nagy, Pitt Meadows Museum/Special to The News)

Every Thursday, several children in the Pitt Meadows area gather at the local museum to learn about Canada’s past, while also getting their hands dirty.

But with only one session remaining for this year, so local residents are running out of time to experience the fun of Heritage Thursdays for themselves.

On Thursday, Aug. 11, Pitt Meadows Museum will be hosting its last session until next summer, when a whole new theme will be picked, explained museum assistant Keagan Nagy.

Every year since 1996, Heritage Thursdays have entertained and educated local children, with each year having a different theme for its batch of sessions.

This year, the theme has been “Through the Artists Lens,” which has involved many artistic activities, including playing with abstract art dice games.

Past themes have covered a wide variety of topics, Nagy explained.

“Last year’s theme was Greatest Hits, and we’ve also done things like Canada 150,” she said.

“It’s mainly to bring awareness of the museum to people and we hope to teach the kids something along the way, as well. We usually teach them historical stuff and send them home with pamphlets to help them learn more.”

Pitt Meadows Museum offers a wide variety of programs, but as Nagy said that Heritage Thursdays remains one of their top attractions.

“Heritage Thursdays is our most popular summer program. But we also do candle rolling as part of our Victorian Christmas program, which is probably our most popular one out of all of them,” she said.

“Our attendance can be anywhere from five to 40 kids. But we usually average around 15 to 20 each session.”

Heritage Thursdays take place from 1 to 2:30 p.m., and is open to children between the ages of five and 12.

Tickets cost $5 per child, and can be purchased by calling 604-465-4322 or emailing the Pitt Meadows Museum at pittmeadowsmuseum@telus.net.

