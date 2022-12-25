Kindergarteners share what they ‘enjoy most about Christmas’
Class holiday drawing feature everything from Santa and Christmas trees to candy canes and snowmen, and of course, presents. (Special to The News)
In keeping with a local holiday traditions, the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News invited a number of local elementary schools to participate in our annual Christmas greetings.
We invited the classes to submit letters to Santa, as well as artwork.
The attached images are from children a kindergarten class at Davie Jones Elementary.
Thanks to all who participated this year.
Merry Christmas to all.
ArtChristmasEducationPitt Meadows