Foster homes are urgently needed in Maple Ridge, and around the province, for cats and kittens. (BCSPCA/Special to The News)

Kitten season translates to plea for temporary homes

BC SPCA seeks foster volunteers to help save animals in need

Maple Ridge SPCA currently has 30 foster homes for abandon kittens, but they need more as soon as possible.

There are always dogs and cats that need fostering, but at this time of year, it is “kitten season,” meaning animal shelters across B.C. are typically innundated with the young feline friends who need love and care until their old enough for adoption, explained Michelle Rodgers, manager of volunteer resources for the BC SPCA.

Consquently, the BC SPCA put out a plea this week for more foster volunteers.

The animal care agency is seeking volunteers to provide home care and support for animals in need.

“Foster care volunteers are truly guardian angels to thousands of animals who come into the BC SPCA’s care every year,” Rodgers said.

“From providing a quiet home environment for injured animals as they recover to ensuring that abandoned puppies and kittens receive the special care they need, our foster families are there to make a life-saving difference. We could not help nearly as many animals at risk in the community without their support.”

They currently have 550 foster volunteers provincially, and ideally, they want to expand their volunteer foster team by 30 per cent, which would be approximately 160 additional foster volunteers throughout B.C.

Rodgers says the society is looking for foster volunteers who are 19 years or older, who can make a six-month commitment, who have a quiet, designated space in their home to house a foster animal, have access to a vehicle to transport animals to and from the shelter and veterinary appointments, and who have at least two hours a day to focus on the needs of the animal in their care.

“Specialized and experienced foster volunteers who can provide behavioural and medical support are especially needed,” she said.

To learn more, people can visit the SPCA website, contact the BC SPCA volunteer resources team at volunteers@spca.bc.ca, or they can also fill out an application online.

“We are so grateful to our amazing foster care volunteers, who help to give animals in need the second chance they so need and deserve so much,” said Rodgers.

.

____________________

• If there is more to this issue, please let us know about it. Email us at editor@mapleridgenews.com. We look forward to hearing from you. In the meantime, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

BCSPCACatsmaple ridgeSPCA

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Foster homes are urgently needed in Maple Ridge, and around the province, for cats and kittens. (BCSPCA/Special to The News)

Previous story
Giant eyes found staring back from Maple Ridge backyard

Just Posted

Anger growing among B.C. salmon anglers shut out of public fishery

Fisheries minister stands by “very difficult” decisions to limit openings

Kitten season translates to plea for temporary homes

BC SPCA seeks foster volunteers to help save animals in need

Giant eyes found staring back from Maple Ridge backyard

Someone lost a large kite, and a Maple Ridge homeowner is anxious to return it to its owner

LETTER: A few pieces of tape mean an awful lot to Maple Ridge senior

Expressing thanks to business owner for going above and beyond

LETTER: Canadian border closure no different than Trump’s southern border closure

Borders closed to protect citizens of the country from external threat

VIDEO: Trudeau, Tam defend Canadian response times to COVID-19 pandemic

Tam said the information about the virus was changing rapidly, but the work in Canada was constant

Google Doodle unveils illustration of Terry Fox on anniversary of first run

Doodle was created by Canadian artist Lynn Scurfield

QUIZ: Are you ready for the school year?

How much do you know about schools and education?

Frog tunnels installed near Tofino to keep amphibians safe while hopping under highway

Three new tunnels installed in Pacific Rim National Park Reserve

VIDEO: Smoky skies from U.S. wildfires continue to cast a pall over Lower Mainland and Fraser Valley

Air quality warning remains in effect for people with underlying health conditions

B.C. approves plastic bylaws in 5 communities, aims for provincial plan

The new provincial regulation will take between six to eight months to develop

UPDATE: Grizzly bear will not be relocated after hiker 36, bit in ‘defensive attack’ near Pemberton

No action will be taken against the bear, conservation officers say

Smoke from distant fires in U.S. pose ‘very high risk’ for air quality in B.C.

Environment Canada says children, the elderly and pregnant women should avoid spending too much time outdoors

Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Sept. 13 to 19

International Talk Like a Pirate Day, Celiac Awareness Day, Roald Dahl Day all coming up this week

Most Read