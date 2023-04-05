Kiwanis Club serving Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows on the verge of collapse

Kim Dumore, president of the Kiwanis Club of Golden Ears, says the club needs new members in order to continue. (Special to The News)

The local Kiwanis Club is facing collapse if it doesn’t find new members.

Kiwanis Club of Golden Ears has seen a dramatic decline in membership over the past couple of years and now there are only about 10 remaining members who are trying desperately to keep the club going.

Those remaining attribute the decline in membership to people having to work longer hours, or caring for family members, or who, during the COVID-19 pandemic, discovered other passions to fill their time.

President Kim Dumore said they need to at least double their current membership in order to keep the club alive.

“Our handful of members have big hearts and are passionate about supporting local projects for children and youth,” said Dumore. She noted there are currently no membership fees, and no minimum monthly volunteer time requirements.

In 2022 the Kiwanis Club had to shutter it’s popular food trailer which supported community events like the Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Country Fest with affordable meal options.

They need volunteers to help with administration, marketing, and social media. And, added Dumore, past board experience would be especially appreciated.

“We will take all the help we can get,” she said.

The Kiwanis Club of Golden Ears was formed in 1986 and supports initiatives for youth and children. More than $60,000 is donated by the club every year within Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows.

READ MORE: Kiwanis helps Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows schools

The club also supports individual hardship cases to cover medical bills, education expenses and extracurricular activities.

This year alone the club helped send a young person to an international dance competition, they covered part of a youth’s much needed dental treatment, and also supported the Putting on the Glitz event that provides formal attire for graduating students in need.

“Service clubs are the only place residents can get this kind of grassroots emergency support,” added Dumore.

If the club folds, noted Dumore, it will be the youth and children of the community who will lose out.

Dumore said they would also be happy to have new volunteers join them to support their fundraising initiatives, even if they are not able to commit to formally joining the club.

ALSO: Maple Ridge Intergenerational Garden given makeover

The Kiwanis Club just launched online sales for its largest annual fundraiser, the Spring Plant Sale.

They will be selling sun or shade mixed hanging baskets, standing planters, and both fuschia and tomato hanging baskets for only $25 each. In-person sales will be taking place Friday, May 12, Saturday, May 13, and Sunday, May 14 – just in time for Mother’s Day.

All profits from the annual plant sale go right back into the community. In 2022 this included:

• $30,000 for new Silver Valley splash park

• $8,000 in scholarships for local high school students

• $7,000 to Inspire the Heart Child and Youth Society

• $4,000 to Foundry Ridge Meadows

• $2,500 for the Ridge Meadow’s Hospital Foundation’s Healing Hug-A-Bear (provides teddies to children receiving treatment at the hospital)

• $2,000 to the Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Christmas Hamper Society and $6,000 for Christmas Hampers

• $2,000 to Alisa’s Wish Program

Sale organizer and long-time club member, Cam Esau, is hoping for record sales this year.

“We need the organizations and families who have benefited from financial support from the Kiwanis Club to come out for us in a big way this year, help spread the word about our plant sale fundraiser, and consider joining, or it may be our Club’s last year,” added Dumore.

For more information or to purchase plants online go to: kiwanisgoldenears.ca/plant-sales.

The in-person sale will take place at Ridge Meadows Hospital, 11666 Laity St, in Maple Ridge, from 7-2 p.m. on Friday, May 12, or until sold out. Pre-sale pick up will take place from 7-10 a.m.. Saturday May 13 and Sunday May 14, the sale will be at the Ridge Meadows Hospice Society Thrift Store, 12011 224 St., in Maple Ridge, from 9-2 p.m., or until sold out, with pre-sale pick up from 9-11 a.m.. Both cash and credit card will be accepted.

To find out how to become a Kiwanis Club member, email: kiwanisofgoldenears@gmail.com or visit: kiwanisgoldenears.ca.