Kiwanis plant sale for Mother’s Day weekend in Maple Ridge

Money raised will go towards programs for youth and seniors

Kim Dumore, president of the Kiwanis Club of Golden Ears, with hanging baskets from last year. (Special to The News)

This Mother’s Day weekend the Kiwanis Club of Golden Ears is holding their annual plant sale.

There will be hanging baskets for sale this year, in addition to fuchsias, herb baskets, and planters.

Kim Dumore, president of the local club, said they are planning on selling more than 1,000 plants at this year’s sale at three locations in Maple Ridge.

“We usually sell out,” she warned.

So far 300 plants have been sold in pre-sales.

Every item at the sale will be $23.

“This is the our biggest fundraiser of the year,” said Dumore.

All money raised will go back into the local Kiwanis Club that will be geared towards programs for youth and seniors in the community.

The Kiwanis Annual Plant Sale takes place at: Ridge Meadows Hospital parking lot from 7-2 p.m. on Friday, May 6, at 11666 Laity Street; from 9-4 p.m. on Saturday May 7, and Sunday, May 8 in the parking lot of the Ridge Meadows Hospice Society Thrift Store, 12011 224 Street; and Saturday, May 7, from 9-2 p.m. at the Haney Farmers Market in Memorial Peace Park, downtown.

Both cash and credit will be accepted.

The club is always looking for new members to serve as little of as much as they are able, added Dumore.

For more information about the Kiwanis Club of Golden Ears go to kiwanisgoldenears.ca.

