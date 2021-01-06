Last chance for Christmas tree chipping at Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue

Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue will be holding their Christmas tree chipping fundraiser again this weekend. (Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue/Special to The News)

Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue will be out chipping Christmas trees again this weekend – the final weekend for their yearly fundraiser.

Anyone needing to get rid of their Christmas tree can bring it to the Search and Rescue headquarters in Maple Ridge, by donation.

Donations are up this year after the first weekend of chipping, said Mike McKinley with Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue.

So far they have received about $4,500 in donations.

“We’re definitely on the high side after the first weekend for sure, which is very much appreciated,” he said, especially since they just hired 14 new recruits that need to be outfitted with gear.

This year the fundraiser is being operated differently because of COVID-19.

In the past volunteers from the organization would pull the trees off of cars or take them from the trunks, said McKinley.

This year, he said, people have to take the tree off the car themselves before a member of his group can take it.

The 1st Haney Scout troop will not be offering pick-up services this year either because of the pandemic.

And, donations have to be put in a donation box.

A team of three will be at the Search and Rescue station by Planet Ice to collect the trees, with one person simply dedicated to running the chipper and driving the chip truck.

The Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue tree chipping event runs Jan. 9 and 10 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 23598 Jim Robson Way.

cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com



