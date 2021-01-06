Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue will be holding their Christmas tree chipping fundraiser again this weekend. (Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue/Special to The News)

Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue will be holding their Christmas tree chipping fundraiser again this weekend. (Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue/Special to The News)

Last chance for Christmas tree chipping at Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue

Yearly fundraiser raises money for Search and Rescue equipment

Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue will be out chipping Christmas trees again this weekend – the final weekend for their yearly fundraiser.

Anyone needing to get rid of their Christmas tree can bring it to the Search and Rescue headquarters in Maple Ridge, by donation.

Donations are up this year after the first weekend of chipping, said Mike McKinley with Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue.

So far they have received about $4,500 in donations.

READ MORE: Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue annual Christmas tree chipping service still on offer

“We’re definitely on the high side after the first weekend for sure, which is very much appreciated,” he said, especially since they just hired 14 new recruits that need to be outfitted with gear.

This year the fundraiser is being operated differently because of COVID-19.

In the past volunteers from the organization would pull the trees off of cars or take them from the trunks, said McKinley.

READ MORE: 2020 one of the busiest years for Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue

This year, he said, people have to take the tree off the car themselves before a member of his group can take it.

The 1st Haney Scout troop will not be offering pick-up services this year either because of the pandemic.

And, donations have to be put in a donation box.

A team of three will be at the Search and Rescue station by Planet Ice to collect the trees, with one person simply dedicated to running the chipper and driving the chip truck.

The Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue tree chipping event runs Jan. 9 and 10 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 23598 Jim Robson Way.

 

cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

maple ridgePitt MeadowsSearch and Rescue

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Baby New Year meets grandmother in Ridge Meadows Hospital ICU – a day before she passes away

Just Posted

Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue will be holding their Christmas tree chipping fundraiser again this weekend. (Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue/Special to The News)
Last chance for Christmas tree chipping at Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue

Yearly fundraiser raises money for Search and Rescue equipment

Fur-Bearers’ Lesley Fox said ,”Black bears are a natural, normal part of the landscape here in the Lower Mainland.” (William Snow photo)
Reward offered for info on potential Pitt Meadows poaching incident

The Fur-Bearers put $1,000 up to find out who shot a black bear found near Pitt Lake

Archer Reid was the first baby born in 2021 at Ridge Meadows Hospital. (The Reid family/Special to The News)
Baby New Year meets grandmother in Ridge Meadows Hospital ICU – a day before she passes away

Archer Reid was born at 4:50 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2021

Maple Ridge’s Doug Ubell caught some photographs recently that he was anxious to share, one taken while on the Trans-Canada Trail looking southwest towards the Pitt River Bridge, and another from on Golden Ears Bridge. (Special to The News)
SHARE: Bridging the gap – local crossings from different vantage points

Send us your photo showing how you view Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows, and it could be featured soon

Residential assessments are up almost six per cent across Maple Ridge. In Silver Valley, seen here, they rose on average 3.7 per cent. (Google)
Assessments rise in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Whonnock, Ruskin among neighbourhoods with largest increases

Patient prepared for operation at Cambie Surgery Centre in Vancouver, 2016. The B.C. government has contracted for surgeries in private clinics as well as adding hospital capacity to catch up on 30,000 procedures to prepare for COVID-19 cases in the medical system. (The Canadian Press)
B.C. surgery wait list getting shorter after COVID-19 disruption

Medical staff added after wait times doubled for some

Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol in Washington. As Congress prepares to affirm President-elect Joe Biden’s victory, thousands of people have gathered to show their support for President Donald Trump and his claims of election fraud. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
U.S. lawmakers being evacuated as Trump backers breach the Capitol

Several Republican lawmakers are expected to object to Biden’s win

The Pacific Junior Hockey League announced the cancellation of the 2021 Cyclone Taylor Cup, and its annual Prospects and All-Star Game events on Tuesday.
B.C.’s Cyclone Cup 2021 cancelled

Challenges related to COVID-19 cites as reasoning behind the move

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A passenger walks the halls at Montreal Trudeau Airport during the COVID-19 pandemic in Montreal, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
As U.K. travel ban lifts, new pre-flight COVID-19 test rules will come into effect in Canada

Test must be taken pre-flight, within 72 hours of arrival in Canada

Anyone with information on recent machete attacks should contact the VPD’s Major Crimes Section at 604-717-2541 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. (File)
Man charged in New Year’s Eve machette attack that left 2 injured in Vancouver

33-year-old man faces six charges following at least two attacks on New Year’s Eve

Dr. Samantha Hill, president of the Ontario Medical Association, is shown in a handout photo. Hill says the risk COVID-19 poses to pregnant and breastfeeding women is higher than the risk of taking the vaccine, even though no vaccines have yet been studied on those populations. THE CANADIAN PRESS
Doctors urge high-risk pregnant, breastfeeding women to get access to COVID vaccines

Women are overrepresented in many of the occupations at highest risk of COVID-19 exposure

Coun. Sharmarke Dubow apologized to his constituents Tuesday evening for travelling abroad over the holidays. (File contributed/ City of Victoria)
‘I should not have gone:’ Victoria councillor takes holiday trip to Africa

Two Greater Victoria municipal politician admit to traveling in December

Kids, ages two and four, are all smiles after receiving new bikes from total strangers. Their bikes were stolen on New Year’s Day when out for a walk near Penticton Ave. By the next day, strangers donated to replace the bikes. (Dawn Jones Facebook)
Strangers come together to replace children’s Christmas bikes stolen in Penticton

Kids bikes were left for less than 10 minutes before being swiped on New Year’s Day

Most Read