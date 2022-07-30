Last chance to enter the City of Maple Ridge Innovation Challenge

Deadline for the City of Maple Ridge Innovation Challenge is July 31. (The News files)

The deadline is fast approaching for the second annual City of Maple Ridge Innovation Challenge.

There is only one more day for local businesses and organizations to enter the contest that has $7,000 up for grabs.

The contest is for business leaders who have nurtured an innovation culture in their workplace – one which actively encourages and supports creative, even unorthodox, thinking from their people, and allows innovation to flow through it.

All sectors of business are encouraged to enter, and share the ways that they are innovating to meet today’s business challenges.

To enter, participants need to provide a short description of their organization and describe why they believe this business has a great culture of innovation and how the culture was created.

The contest was launched on June 1 and the theme this year is ‘Nurturing an Innovation Culture in Maple Ridge’.

To qualify, a business or organization must be based in Maple Ridge, and have an active business license. The business must actively support and encourage innovation.

All finalists will be notified by Aug. 3 and will be asked to submit a 1-2 minute video presentation that describes the innovative culture in their organization.

Last year, the Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows, Katzie Seniors Network came in first place followed by Big Feast Bistro in second, and The Salvation Army Ridge Meadows in third place.

Winners this year will be announced in September.

