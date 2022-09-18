A wreath laying ceremony will be taking place at the Maple Ridge Legion Branch 88 in honour of the late Queen Elizabeth II. (Special to The News)

Late queen to be honoured at Maple Ridge legion

A wreath laying ceremony will take place on Monday, Sept. 19

The local branch of the Royal Canadian Legion will be holding a wreath laying ceremony in honour of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

It was decided Tuesday night during an executive meeting to hold the ceremony after receiving guidance from dominion and provincial command officers on how to honour the late queen and her service to Canada, explained Lesley Nantel, with Royal Canadian Legion, Branch 88.

The Ceremony of Remembrance for the Queen will align with the National Day of Mourning on Monday, Sept. 19.

It is to honour her lifetime of service, explained Nantel, including her military service during the Second World War.

People are invited to gather outside the legion at the corner of 224 Street and Brown Avenue for the ceremony that will start at 10:45 a.m. sharp.

There will be the singing of O’Canada, the Colour Party will be there, there will be prayer and benediction, and two minutes of silence at 11 a.m..

Then representatives of the legion will place a wreath in memory of the queen and there will be the singing of God Save the King.

Branch president will also be making remarks.

All legion members, first responders, RCMP, and military service persons are encouraged to wear formal uniform to the event.

The public are welcome to lay a wreath, a poppy, or a flower, said Nantel.

Flags at Royal Canadian Legions across the country have been lowered to half mast and remain that way until sunset on the day of the late queen’s funeral.

“Our deep feeling of honour and respect for Her Majesty and memories of her will remain firmly entrenched in our minds and hearts forever,” said dominion President Bruce Julian.

The Legion Lounge will be open immediately following the ceremony.

