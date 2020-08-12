Bird’s, Bee’s, Bears, and Bugs takes place Sunday, Aug. 16. (THE NEWS-files)

Learn about bees, bears, birds and bugs at Maple Ridge farm

Event to take place at Deep Roots Family Farm

In celebration of National Honey Bee Day, a hands-on learning event that will include bird box making and honey extraction will be taking place at Deep Roots Family Farm in Maple Ridge.

Bird’s, Bee’s, Bears, and Bugs will be a chance for people to explore the family farm and participate in activities and crafts.

Families will have to opportunity to make a chickadee bird box, extract honey, make a bees wax wrap, make bees wax lip balm, learn about becoming bear and cougar aware, learn about aquatic invertebrates and enjoy a wagon ride.

There will also be a fresh produce stand on site.

There will also be a fresh produce stand on site.

The event is being hosted by the Alouette River Management Society, the Bee Lady, WildSafeBC and Maple Ridge Adopt-a-Stream.

Bird’s, Bee’s, Bears, and Bugs takes place Sunday, Aug. 16 at 22673 132 Ave. in Maple Ridge.

Two sessions are available: 9:30 a.m. to noon or noon to 2:30 p.m.

The cost per family, up to five people, is $49.99.

As space will be limited, anyone interested can email sophie@alouetteriver.org.

 

