Learn about bees, bears, birds and bugs at Maple Ridge farm

Event to take place at Deep Roots Family Farm

Bird’s, Bee’s, Bears, and Bugs takes place Sunday, Aug. 16. (THE NEWS-files)

In celebration of National Honey Bee Day, a hands-on learning event that will include bird box making and honey extraction will be taking place at Deep Roots Family Farm in Maple Ridge.

Bird’s, Bee’s, Bears, and Bugs will be a chance for people to explore the family farm and participate in activities and crafts.

Families will have to opportunity to make a chickadee bird box, extract honey, make a bees wax wrap, make bees wax lip balm, learn about becoming bear and cougar aware, learn about aquatic invertebrates and enjoy a wagon ride.

There will also be a fresh produce stand on site.

The event is being hosted by the Alouette River Management Society, the Bee Lady, WildSafeBC and Maple Ridge Adopt-a-Stream.

Bird’s, Bee’s, Bears, and Bugs takes place Sunday, Aug. 16 at 22673 132 Ave. in Maple Ridge.

Two sessions are available: 9:30 a.m. to noon or noon to 2:30 p.m.

The cost per family, up to five people, is $49.99.

As space will be limited, anyone interested can email sophie@alouetteriver.org.

sophie@alouetteriver.org.



Eventsmaple ridge