Learn about local pollinators in Maple Ridge

Free event to be held at Maple Ridge Park

The Alouette River Management Society is holding and event to teach people about pollinators such as bees, butterflies, and hummingbirds. (ARMS Facebook/Special to the News)

Learn about local pollinators with the Alouette River Management Society.

Pollinators in the Park will teach participants all about pollinators – such as bees, butterflies, and hummingbirds – in the Alouette Watershed.

The event is free and will include hands-on activities like honey extraction, tote bag painting, and bird best box building.

Pollinators in the Park takes place from 10:30-1:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4, in Maple Ridge Park, at the corner of 232 Street and 132 Avenue.

For more information about ARMS go to alouetteriver.org.

