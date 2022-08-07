An upcoming open house will teach all members of the family about amphibians. (Kanaka Education and Environmental Partnership/Facebook)

An upcoming open house will teach all members of the family about amphibians. (Kanaka Education and Environmental Partnership/Facebook)

Learn about the amphibious creatures of Kanaka Creek in Maple Ridge

Event being hosted by the KEEPS

A free event is coming up that will teach the whole family about frogs, toads, salamanders, and other amphibious creatures that inhabit Kanaka Creek.

The Kanaka Education and Environmental Partnership Society, KEEPS, is holding an open house called Pondering Amphibians from 1-4 p.m. on Sunday Aug. 14.

KEEPS is a registered, non-profit organization established in 1998.

The mission of the society is to maintain the health of the Kanaka Creek watershed’s natural ecosystem through education, community involvement, scientific research, land preservation, and partnerships based on stewardship principles.

The society’s purpose is to promote appreciation, understanding, protection and the enjoyment of the Kanaka Creek Regional Park and the Kanaka Watershed’s natural and historical features.

KEEPS partners with Metro Vancouver Regional Parks in events and programming at the Kanaka Creek Watershed Stewardship Centre, which includes the Bell-Irving Hatchery, the George Ross Learning Room, and wetlands.

For more information about KEEPS go to keeps.org.

ALSO: New mural in Maple Ridge park

RELATED: Bobcat spotted in tree in Maple Ridge

Have a story tip? Email: editor@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

maple ridge

Previous story
Maple Ridge high school’s class of ’61 gather for 61st reunion
Next story
Kids unlock their inner artist at Heritage Thursdays

Just Posted

During a past Heritage Thursday, kids poured paint and played abstract art games. There’s one more session this summer. (Keagan Nagy, Pitt Meadows Museum/Special to The News)
Kids unlock their inner artist at Heritage Thursdays

An upcoming open house will teach all members of the family about amphibians. (Kanaka Education and Environmental Partnership/Facebook)
Learn about the amphibious creatures of Kanaka Creek in Maple Ridge

Maple Ridge Secondary’s class of 1961 met a year later than planned for their 60th reunion. Instead, a few dozen celebrated 61 years since they graduated at a picnic in Maple Ridge Park on Aug. 3. (Special to The News)
Maple Ridge high school’s class of ’61 gather for 61st reunion

A group tours the plastics area at the Ridge Meadows Recycling Depot. (Ridge Meadows Recycling Society/Special to The News)
Recycling society wants Maple Ridge residents to ditch single-use plastics