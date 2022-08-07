Learn about the amphibious creatures of Kanaka Creek in Maple Ridge

Event being hosted by the KEEPS

An upcoming open house will teach all members of the family about amphibians. (Kanaka Education and Environmental Partnership/Facebook)

A free event is coming up that will teach the whole family about frogs, toads, salamanders, and other amphibious creatures that inhabit Kanaka Creek.

The Kanaka Education and Environmental Partnership Society, KEEPS, is holding an open house called Pondering Amphibians from 1-4 p.m. on Sunday Aug. 14.

KEEPS is a registered, non-profit organization established in 1998.

The mission of the society is to maintain the health of the Kanaka Creek watershed’s natural ecosystem through education, community involvement, scientific research, land preservation, and partnerships based on stewardship principles.

The society’s purpose is to promote appreciation, understanding, protection and the enjoyment of the Kanaka Creek Regional Park and the Kanaka Watershed’s natural and historical features.

KEEPS partners with Metro Vancouver Regional Parks in events and programming at the Kanaka Creek Watershed Stewardship Centre, which includes the Bell-Irving Hatchery, the George Ross Learning Room, and wetlands.

For more information about KEEPS go to keeps.org.

