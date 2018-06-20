Leave pets at home when it’s hot

It is illegal for members of the public to break a window to access the vehicle themselves.

The SPCA is reminding owners to not leave their pets in hot cars this summer.

Cars can become death traps in 10 minutes.

“People don’t realize just how quickly their cars can become death traps for their pets – it can take as little as 10 minutes for the vehicle to reach temperatures where the animal can suffer irreparable brain damage or death,” said Lorie Chortyk, general manager of community relations for the B.C. SPCA.

“We know that if people are taking their pets with them, it’s because they love them and want to spend time with them, but we really do encourage pet guardians to please, leave their pets at home when they’re going out in the car.”

What to do if you see a dog in distress in a parked vehicle, note the license plate and vehicle information and ask managers of nearby businesses to page the owner to return to their vehicle immediately.

Is the animal in distress? Call your local animal control agency, police, or the BC SPCA hotline at 1-855-622-7722 as soon as possible.

It is illegal for members of the public to break a window to access the vehicle themselves. Only RCMP and special provincial constables of the B.C. SPCA can lawfully enter a vehicle. SPCA branch staff and volunteers cannot enter vehicles.

Keep emergency supplies – bottled water, a small bowl, a towel that can be soaked in water – in your car so that you help hydrate an animal (if a window has been left open) while you wait for emergency response. A battery-powered fan from a dollar store also can be handy to circulate air.

Dogs can’t release heat by sweating. In just minutes, the temperature in a parked car can climb to well over 38 degrees C. Dogs have no sweat glands, so they can only cool themselves by panting and by releasing heat through their paws, which they cannot do in a vehicle that has become an oven.

Dogs can withstand high temperatures for only a very short time – in some cases just minutes – before suffering irreparable brain damage or death.

Pet guardians should be alert to heatstroke symptoms: exaggerated panting (or the sudden stopping of panting); rapid or erratic pulse; salivation, anxious or staring expression; weakness and muscle tremors; lack of coordination; convulsions or vomiting, and collapse.

If your dog shows symptoms of heatstroke, you should:

• immediately move the animal to a cool, shady place;

• wet the dog with cool water;

• fan vigorously to promote evaporation. This will cool the blood, which reduces the animal’s core temperature.

Do not apply ice. This constricts blood flow, which will inhibit cooling.

Allow the dog to drink some cool water (or to lick ice cream if no water is available).

Take the dog to a veterinarian as soon as possible for further treatment.

“Your dog will be much happier – and safer – at home, with shade and plenty of fresh cool water,” Chortyk said. “It is such a preventable tragedy.”

