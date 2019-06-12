Alessia Mazzei, Grade 3, and Lilly Beedle, Grade 5, look at a 3D model that is a metaphor for the human body. (Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS)

Leonardo da Vinci inspires students in Pitt Meadows

Edith McDermott elementary hosted the da Vinci Spring Festival of Arts and Design

One of the most influential artists in history was celebrated at Edith McDermott elementary.

Students at the school hosted the da Vinci Spring Festival of Arts and Design, with art inspired by Italian artist Leonardo da Vinci, who lived from 1452 to 1519.

Grade 3/4 teacher Julie Ashlee, and organizer of the event, said the idea was to incorporate both art and technology because da Vinci was, “a master of everything”.

Da Vinci interests spanned everything from inventing, drawing, painting, sculpting, architecture, science, math, music, engineering, literature, anatomy, geology, astronomy, botany, writing, history and cartography.

“Quite often we think of fine arts, we think of acting and drama and plays and singing and that sort of thing. However, we, for two years now have celebrated fine arts in an artistic endeavor where children are creative independently without a tremendous amount of programming or structure, rather ideas,” said Edith McDermott principal Alan Millar.

There were interactive stations, one where students had to draw in a smile for the Mona Lisa, one of da Vinci’s most famous paintings. There was also mirror writing and 3D models that were metaphors for the body systems like the nervous system and hormones.

 

Elizabeth McClelland, Grade 5, made a ukulele out of reclaimed material. (Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS)

A bridge inspired by Leonardo da Vinci. (Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS)

A 3D model as a metaphor for the human body. (Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS)

Students were tasked with painting a new smile on the Mona Lisa. (Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS)

