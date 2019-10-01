Letter: Columnist making a mockery of our environmental situation

We should not panic, but we should not pretend nothing is happening

Editor, The News:

The article, “School officials join fact-free climate strike,” The News, Sept. 25 issue) is deeply disturbing.

I am really surprised that you have allowed such an article to be published. I respect all ideas, including the ones that say we should use our oil and even building a pipeline, although I do not agree with them, but I can see their point. The road to a post-fossil fuels civilization is foggy.

Columnist Tom Fletcher is really making a mockery of our environmental situation. This is a serious matter, not to be converted into a circus.

If he is trying to say that everything is OK, he is misleading even more than Greta Thunberg’s call for panic. At least, she is a young person fighting for her survival. We should not panic, but we should not bury our heads in the sand pretending that nothing is happening.

I will do a favour for Mr. Fletcher. I will keep his article and give it to my grandchildren for safe keeping, so one day, in 60 years time, they can show it to Mr. Fletcher’s grandchildren and they will be the judges …

Alex Gidi

Maple Ridge