Letter: Drivers, what’s so difficult about watching the road

Close call with reckless motorist

Editor, The News:

I’m writing tonight because I’ve had enough of distracted drivers. I’m getting scared to even cross at the crosswalk at 122nd Avenue and Harris Road.

I was crossing tonight and I made eye contact with the driver and he still ran through the crosswalk, just missing me.

We lost a life at that crosswalk not even two months ago. How many more lives are going to be lost by distracted drivers?

I’m so upset by this. I love to get out for walks. But so many drivers don’t see you or you think they do, and you make eye contact with them and their mind is somewhere else and they still run through the crosswalk.

I’m sick and tired of this. Give driving and pedestrians your full attention – or get off the road.

This is not the only crosswalk that drivers don’t see you in. There are many crosswalks in Pitt Meadows and in Maple Ridge where drivers aren’t seeing pedestrians.

Slow down, pay attention and drive with more caution, before I lose my life or anyone else does.

Debra Keresztes

Pitt Meadows

