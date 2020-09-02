LETTER: Maple Ridge cyclist thankful for support shown sick kids

Dear Editor,
Thanks so much for the wonderful story in the Maple Ridge News.
[RE: Maple Ridge cyclist fundraises all the way to hospital for cancer surgery, Aug. 20, The News]
I received some generous donations after it was published and we circulated the story on social media.
I ended up with just over $4,000 dollars total.
That’s truly amazing considering the times we are in.
It is the most money donated for the kids that I have received in all of my four years of riding.
I was given the green light to continue riding after my surgery, and four days after the surgery I put in my longest ride of 102 kilometres to Deroche and back home.
Hopefully, I will be able to ride again next year!
Paul Stanley, Maple Ridge
