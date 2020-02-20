LETTER: New Maple Ridge pool is ‘fabulous’

Dear Editor,
Our new indoor community pool is absolutely fabulous.
RE: People checking out Maple Ridge Leisure Centre renos
It’s been a long time coming and a sure test of the patience of patrons, but now one word says it all: “WOW.
Thank you to everyone involved for working hard to overcome the hurdles and giving us an aquatic centre we can proudly enjoy.
Antoinette DeWit, Maple Ridge
