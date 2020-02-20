LETTER: New Maple Ridge pool is ‘fabulous’

One letter writer sings the praises of the recently renovated leisure centre in Maple Ridge

The grand opening of the Maple Ridge Leisure Centre is at 1 p.m. on Sunday. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)

Dear Editor,

Our new indoor community pool is absolutely fabulous.

RE: People checking out Maple Ridge Leisure Centre renos

It’s been a long time coming and a sure test of the patience of patrons, but now one word says it all: “WOW.

Thank you to everyone involved for working hard to overcome the hurdles and giving us an aquatic centre we can proudly enjoy.

Antoinette DeWit, Maple Ridge

