The grand opening of the Maple Ridge Leisure Centre is at 1 p.m. on Sunday. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)

LETTER: New Maple Ridge pool is ‘fabulous’

One letter writer sings the praises of the recently renovated leisure centre in Maple Ridge

Dear Editor,

Our new indoor community pool is absolutely fabulous.

RE: People checking out Maple Ridge Leisure Centre renos

It’s been a long time coming and a sure test of the patience of patrons, but now one word says it all: “WOW.

Thank you to everyone involved for working hard to overcome the hurdles and giving us an aquatic centre we can proudly enjoy.

Antoinette DeWit, Maple Ridge

.

• If there is more to this story, please let us know about it. Email us at editor@mapleridgenews.com. We look forward to hearing from you. In the meantime, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Maple Ridge kids share kindness all month in lead up to Pink Shirt Day

Just Posted

Woman missing out of downtown Maple Ridge

Police seek public’s help locating Atefah Jadidian

Woman in Fraser Health region confirmed as sixth COVID-19 case in B.C.

Woman remains in isolation as Fraser Health officials investigate

LETTER: New Maple Ridge pool is ‘fabulous’

One letter writer sings the praises of the recently renovated leisure centre in Maple Ridge

Show challenging established views of women coming to Pitt Meadows

Unapologetically HER 2020: Stripped takes place Mar. 7

Pitt Meadows Runway Cafe re-opens its doors

Operations had to be moved to make way for new terminal

Blair says RCMP have met Wet’suwet’en conditions, calls for end to blockades

The Wet’suwet’en’s hereditary chiefs oppose the Coastal GasLink project

Petition seeks to remove local police department from Lindsay Buziak murder case

American woman starts online petition in hopes of helping Buziak family

Health officials confirm sixth COVID-19 case in B.C.

Woman remains in isolation as Fraser Health officials investigate

Study says flu vaccine protected most people during unusual influenza season

Test-negative method was pioneered by the BC Centre for Disease Control in 2004

Saskatchewan and B.C. reach championship round at Scotties

British Columbia’s Corryn Brown locked up the last berth in Pool B

‘Chain reaction pile up’ closes southbound traffic on Coquihalla Highway

Black Press Media has reached out to RCMP, paramedics for details

Exploding enrolment prompts opening of second TWU campus in Richmond

Langley’s faith-based Trinity Western University opens a second campus in Richmond

Fraser Valley seniors’ home residents go without meds for a night due to staff shortage

Residents speak out about staff shortages that are leading to serious safety concerns

B.C. lawyer, professor look to piloting a mental-health court

In November, Nova Scotia’s mental-health court program marked 10 years of existence

Most Read