Letter: No more happy face cookies

Hi there! Today is the last full day that the Haney Bakery in Haney Place Mall is open. This bakery has been part of the heart and soul of Maple Ridge and truly a treasure in this town. I thought I would submit a photo of me with my Grade 5/6 class from Eric Langton elementary today getting our last happy face cookies forever. I think it would be great if you could highlight Haney Bakery in some way for all their contributions to this town!

Erin Sands

Grade 5/6 teacher at Eric Langton elementary